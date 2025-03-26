New Book by Jasmine L. Quan – 'Gigia and Me! An Extraordinary Journey': How Her Bond with a Cat Healed a Broken Life

Front Cover of the Book "Gigia and Me! -an Extraordinary Journey, by Jasmine L. Quan Jasmine L. Quan with Hulooo, the first South China tiger born outside of China in her project in South Africa Gigia the Travel Cat travels to the mountains in Northern Italy

Jasmine rewilded tigers. Then she drowned in debt and despair—until Gigia, a fearless tabby, helped her reclaim hope, purpose, and a new path.

Gigia didn’t just walk into my life—she saved it. With her quiet charm, she reminded me of the power of love, laughter, and finding beauty in life’s smallest moments.” — Jasmine L. Quan

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Cats know how to win our love without ever asking for it."This simple yet profound sentiment captures the heart of " GIGIA AND ME ! An Extraordinary Journey" (also available in Italian as "Il Dono di Gigia"), the inspiring new memoir by Jasmine L. Quan, which chronicles her life-changing bond with her cat, Gigia (pronounced as "JEE-jah"). Much like James Bowen’s "A Street Cat Named Bob", Quan’s story is a powerful testament to the transformative power of the human-animal bond—a connection capable of healing wounds, reigniting hope, and redefining life itself.Jasmine L. Quan’s life has been nothing short of extraordinary. A former professional in the fashion and luxury sector, she traded couture for conservation, dedicating herself to the South China Tiger Project—an ambitious initiative to reintroduce tigers into the wild. Her work, featured in documentaries like Last Chance Tiger and covered by global media outlets such as The Los Angeles Times, Science, and the BBC, highlights her unwavering commitment to wildlife.But even the strongest spirits can falter. After losing nearly everything—her career, home, and sense of purpose—Quan found herself at rock bottom. During this dark chapter, Gigia, a small domestic cat with a big personality, entered her life. What began as a chance encounter blossomed into an extraordinary partnership between a woman and a cat that would change both their lives forever."Gigia and Me!" is more than just a story about a woman and her cat—it’s a celebration of resilience, joy, and rediscovery. Drawing from her expertise in rewilding tigers, Quan applied her knowledge to create a rich and adventurous life for Gigia. Together, they explored Italy’s enchanting villages—from the sun-drenched shores of Calabria to the charming canals of Venice. Along the way, Gigia taught Quan invaluable lessons, and their journey continues."Gigia didn’t just walk into my life—she saved it. With her quiet charm, she reminded me of the power of love, trust, laughter, and finding beauty in life’s smallest moments," Quan says.Packed with humour, heart, and practical advice, the book also features an easy-to-follow appendix with instructions for over a dozen cat tricks, making it a must-read for animal lovers and aspiring pet trainers alike."GIGIA AND ME!" is a heartfelt tribute to the magic of unexpected connections and the profound impact animals have on our lives. Whether you’re an animal lover, someone who has found solace in a four-legged friend, or simply seeking inspiration, this book will resonate deeply.Title : GIGIA AND ME! An Extraordinary JourneyAuthor : Jasmine L. QuanPublisher : Accornero EdizioniAvailable Worldwide on Amazon: :Amazon US: https://a.co/d/9XgQoUM Amazon UK: https://amzn.eu/d/iIZcDwf BOOK BACK COVER:“Jasmine, once a tiger rewilder, found herself drowning in over four million dollars’ worth of debt. She was broken, and defeated. Enter Gigia, an emerald-eyed tabby born in a quaint Italian village.Their extraordinary partnership unfolds into a gripping tale of resilience and transformation. Together, they challenge assumptions, shatter expectations, and inspire Jasmine to step back into the world.What makes Gigia so remarkable, and how did she spark such a profound change?”What other authors say about “Gigia and Me!”:“A book as wonderful and magical as Gigia the cat!”-Anthony Frewin, author of The Lion Of Canterbury“A heartwarming and inspiring journey of determination, self-discovery, and triumph over adversity made more poignant and entertaining through the antics and devotion of one very colourful cat.”-Lynn Santer, author of Sins of LifeABOUT THE AUTHORJasmine L. Quan earned a BA from Beijing University and dual MBA/MA degrees from Wharton and the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. With determination, she achieved milestones across industries, managing Gucci’s global licensing before transitioning to wildlife conservation after witnessing the struggles of endangered species.At the forefront of the South China Tiger Project, Jasmine led an ambitious tiger rewilding initiative, overseeing the breeding and training of more than a dozen tigers for over a decade. Her work gained global recognition in outlets such as The Los Angeles Times, Science, BBC, and CBS 60 Minutes, culminating in the documentary Last Chance Tiger.She has authored two previous books. Today, Jasmine advises diverse industries, supports tiger conservation through her charity, China Tiger Revival www.chinatigerrevival.org.uk ), and is adapting Rewilded: Saving the South China Tiger into an audiovisual format on YouTube (@RewildingTigers)."GIGIA AND ME!" is not just a book—it’s a celebration of resilience, love, and the extraordinary ways animals enrich our lives. Let Gigia’s story remind you that even in life’s darkest moments, a tiny paw can light the way forward.Follow Gigia, the Travel Cat, on social media as she presents her own book on tour and explores Italy in style!Instagram: @GigiaTravelCatFacebook: @GigiaTravelCatFacebook: @GigiaAndMe.bookTikTok: @GigiaTravelCatYouTube: @GigiaTravelCatFOR INTERVIEWS, REVIEWS, OR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Email: accorneroedizioni@gmail.comPS: Following the successful presentation of her book at the prestigious Italian department stores Coin in Treviso, Mestre, Trieste and Verona, Gigia is set to continue her tour with appearances at Coin in Florence (5 Aprile), and Rome (17 May) in the coming months. The following bookstores have been proud partners of this tour: Ubik Treviso, Ubik Trieste, L'Isola del Tesoro Verona, and Leggermente Bookstore Florence.

Author Jasmine Quan introduces her new book, Gigia and Me!: An Extraordinary Journey , exploring the profound bond between a woman and her adventurous cat.

