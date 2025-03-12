Alona Lebedieva: 'The Jeddah meeting brought the positions of the US and Ukraine closer'

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 11, a consultative meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and the United States took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, focusing on security issues, the future of peaceful settlement, and international support for Ukraine. Following its conclusions, it became known that the United States continues to support Ukraine, particularly through the resumption of intelligence sharing and the supply of weapons."Ukraine strives for a stable, fair, and honest peace. That is why a 30-day ceasefire was agreed upon. This step demonstrates responsibility and a willingness to achieve a real cessation of the war. Russia's reaction to this initiative will serve as an indicator of its true intentions," believes Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian multi-profile industrial and investment group of companies "Aurum Group" and a public figure.In her opinion, it is now crucial that the position of Western partners on conflict resolution remains unified and consistent. "Western allies demonstrate an understanding of the situation and the necessity of a common strategy. The summit in London on March 2 confirmed that Europe is ready to take political and practical responsibility for supporting Ukraine," Lebedieva emphasizes.At the same time, she highlights that the most important guarantee of Ukraine's security remains its own combat-capable army: "Diplomacy is a tool, but without a strong army, peace will be an illusion. Ukraine must receive not just promises of support but concrete security guarantees, including the supply of weapons, modernization of military infrastructure, and long-term defense agreements."Lebedieva also pays special attention to humanitarian issues, which must be an integral part of any negotiations. "The return of our prisoners, civilian hostages, and children is not just a political issue; it is a matter of morality and justice. This must be an unconditional priority for all international efforts toward resolving the situation," she stresses.It is crucial that the ceasefire does not become another respite for Russia but is part of an irreversible process of achieving real, long-term peace. "The West must not only record this stage but also ensure its further development toward strengthening Ukraine’s and Europe’s security. Partners must make sure that this pause does not turn into an opportunity for the aggressor to regroup but instead becomes a step toward the final resolution of the conflict on fair terms," Lebedieva concludes.The meeting in Jeddah marked another step in shaping a unified Western position on peaceful settlement and security guarantees for Ukraine. Ahead lie new negotiations that will determine the next steps on the path to sustainable peace and security in Europe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.