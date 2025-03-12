Peachscore Welcomes 87 Innovative Startups to Data-driven Accelerator Program
IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peachscore announced today that 87 startups across 23 industries were selected to join Cohorts 14 and 15 of its Data-Driven Accelerator Program. The companies represent diverse sectors including healthcare, information technology, biotechnology, and sustainable energy.
Peachscore's Website
The selected startups will receive access to Peachscore's proprietary data driven acceleration platform, expert mentorship, and tailored resources designed to accelerate their growth trajectory.
"This cohort brings together promising early-stage companies, each tackling critical challenges in their industries with innovation and scalability in mind," said Peyman Shahmirzadi, Co- founder & COO at Peachscore.
The accelerator program equips founders with actionable insights and hands-on support. Participants gain the expertise, resources, and connections needed to refine their offerings, scale efficiently, and secure funding.
The full roster of companies within these cohorts spans industries including:
- Advertising and Marketing
- BenFin.ai Inc.: https://benfin.ai/
- Diskover Diagnostics & Therapeutics OÜ: https://www.diskoverdiagnostics.com/
- FiltersRUs: https://filtersrus.io
- Smartfluence: https://smartfluence.fr
- Agriculture and Farming
- Borky : https://borky.at
- NeuponicsAI: https://Www.neuponicsai.com
- Apps
- Beautyspace: https://beautyspaceng.com
- LUXE LIST MEDIA: https://www.luxeinsider.us/
- Reslocate: https://reslocate.net
- Biotechnology
- Axio BioPharma: https://axiobiopharma.com
- Panadea Diagnostics GmbH: https://panadea-diagnostics.com
- Provision Surgical: https://provisionsurgical.com/
- Regenova Pharmaceuticals: https://regenovapharma.com
- Theranomics: https://theranomics.bio
- Blockchain
- QX: https://qx.ventures
- TruStamp: https://digichaininnovations.com/trustamp/
- Xperience Pay: https://xperiencepay.com
- Design
- Builds Made Easy (Stealth)
- Education
- EduSight.ai: https://edusight.ai
- INNSAI MONITOR: https://innsai.com
- platform3L: https://p3l.io
- SkillWee: https://skillwee.com
- SpEdcove: https://celestronics.com
- Energy
- Archflow(Ground One): https://archflow.ai
- Alteva: https://alteva.tech
- GH2Clean, LLC: https://gh2clean.com
- High Performance Battery Technology GmbH: https://highperformancebattery.ch
- Finance and Banking
- DATA SWEEP: https://datasweep.app
- Fintechnology Asia Pacific Lanka Pvt Ltd: https://finapworldwide.com
- Optionality.ai: https://optionality.ai
- Spend Ninja OÜ: https://spendninja.com
- 38Vectors: (Stealth)
- Food and Beverage
- GoNo Food Finder: https://foodforhealth.ai/
- Gaming
- Bahamas Esports Federation: https://besf242.org
- C1 Innovations: https://doc.storydoc.com/U9AC3R
- Backgammon Cash, LLC: https://www.backgammon-cash.com/
- Health Care
- ALFA AI: https://alfa-ai.com
- DextroSync Inc.: https://dextromedical.com
- Docs4D GmbH: https://docs4d.net
- Health ComplyAi Inc: https://healthcomplyai.com
- Invisible Diversity: https://invisiblediveristy.life
- MArS Market Access & Pricing Strategy GmbH: https://marketaccess4-0.com
- MedServ Marketplace LLC: https://medservmarketplace.com
- New Age Psychiatry: https://newagepsychiatry.com/
- NuMe: https://www.numetoday.com/
- Nyural: https://nyural.ai
- Pawsitively 4 Pink: https://pawsitively4pink.org
- 1 True Health, Inc.: https://1truehealth.com
- Information Technology
- Inspire Search Corporation: https://inspiresearch.io/
- LumiRx, Inc: https://www.LumiRx.com
- MYSELFREP.COM: https://myselfrep.com
- Metaloss: https://metaloss.com/
- NKINDL AI, Inc. (dba Authentrics.ai): https://Authentrics.ai
- Shams (Stealth)
- suspicionengine.io: https://suspicionengine.io
- SpatialGIS: https://spatialgisservices.com
- ViableCloud: https://viablecloud.io
- Xala AI: https://xala.ai
- Insurance
- Nerve, LLC: https://nervellc.com/
- Law and Government
- GDPR Register: https://gdprregister.eu
- MNATION Ltd: https://MNationadvisory.com
- Messaging and Telecommunications
- Kino Live: https://kino.live
- Real Estate
- CognisentAI: https://www.cognisentai.com
- GraphenePioneer - QuantumPlaster: https://graphenepioneer.com
- WohnFem: https://www.wohnfem.com
- Retail
- BODYMUT: (Stealth)
- Oya Femtech Apparel: https://wearoya.com
- Software
- AI Grants: https://aigrants.co
- Digital Bargain Inc.: https://d-bargain.com
- EU Presence: https://eupresence.com
- Floatz: https://floatz.ai
- FADE: https://joinfade.com
- GroCliq: https://Grocliq.com
- MyBizz AI, LLC: https://mybizz.ai/
- Noreja Intelligence GmbH: https://noreja.com
- SportiCity: https://sporticity.io
- Q-nnect AG: https://www.q-nnect.com
- Sustainability
- Coral: https://coral.li
- Sports
- Cricket Bat Company : https://cricketbatcompany.com
- FLO Unleashed: https://flounleashed.com
- Precision Golf Training: https://precisiongolftraining.com
- Travel and Hospitality
- Hotelinking: https://hotelinking.com
- TravelGenie AI: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/travel-genie-trip- planning/id6447767001
- Other
- Certivity GmbH: https://certivity.io
- DueCourse: https://duecourse.coach
- Parsley360, Inc.: https://parsley360.com
- Soaring Families: https://soaringfamilies.com
Peachscore's data-driven approach leverages analytics to identify specific growth opportunities for each participant, with programming tailored to their development stage and market position.
For more information about the accelerator program, visit www.peachscore.com.
About Peachscore
Peachscore is a data-driven accelerator platform that leverages data intelligence, automation, and human expertise to empower early-stage companies globally at scale. The program runs 12 cohorts annually, each featuring a 12-week accelerator experience that culminates in a graduation certificate endorsed by global partners, demo day, and a full year of ongoing support from time of enrollment. Founders gain access to AI-driven recommendations, benchmarking insights, and a $2M perks catalog from top service providers. Additionally, they benefit from over 500 hours of office hours for mentorship, detailed pitch deck reviews and potential connections with investors for funding, corporations for customer acquisition, and government agencies for expansion opportunities.
Contact Information
Co-founder & COO Peachscore
Email: accelerator@peachscore.com
Website: www.peachscore.com
Peachscore's Logo
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74462544-6d4b-46a2-8327-c0b896b63d72
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f8855bc-98d9-4399-9738-3a687389f853
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.