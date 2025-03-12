Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,310 in the last 365 days.

Peachscore Welcomes 87 Innovative Startups to Data-driven Accelerator Program

IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peachscore announced today that 87 startups across 23 industries were selected to join Cohorts 14 and 15 of its Data-Driven Accelerator Program. The companies represent diverse sectors including healthcare, information technology, biotechnology, and sustainable energy.

Peachscore's Website

Peachscore's Website

The selected startups will receive access to Peachscore's proprietary data driven acceleration platform, expert mentorship, and tailored resources designed to accelerate their growth trajectory.

"This cohort brings together promising early-stage companies, each tackling critical challenges in their industries with innovation and scalability in mind," said Peyman Shahmirzadi, Co- founder & COO at Peachscore.

The accelerator program equips founders with actionable insights and hands-on support. Participants gain the expertise, resources, and connections needed to refine their offerings, scale efficiently, and secure funding.

The full roster of companies within these cohorts spans industries including:

Peachscore's data-driven approach leverages analytics to identify specific growth opportunities for each participant, with programming tailored to their development stage and market position.

For more information about the accelerator program, visit www.peachscore.com.

About Peachscore

Peachscore is a data-driven accelerator platform that leverages data intelligence, automation, and human expertise to empower early-stage companies globally at scale. The program runs 12 cohorts annually, each featuring a 12-week accelerator experience that culminates in a graduation certificate endorsed by global partners, demo day, and a full year of ongoing support from time of enrollment. Founders gain access to AI-driven recommendations, benchmarking insights, and a $2M perks catalog from top service providers. Additionally, they benefit from over 500 hours of office hours for mentorship, detailed pitch deck reviews and potential connections with investors for funding, corporations for customer acquisition, and government agencies for expansion opportunities.

Contact Information

Peyman Shahmirzadi

Co-founder & COO Peachscore
Email: accelerator@peachscore.com
Website: www.peachscore.com

Peachscore's Logo

Peachscore's Logo

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74462544-6d4b-46a2-8327-c0b896b63d72

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f8855bc-98d9-4399-9738-3a687389f853


Primary Logo

Peachscore's Website

Peachscore's Website
Peachscore's Logo

Peachscore's Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Peachscore Welcomes 87 Innovative Startups to Data-driven Accelerator Program

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more