Peachscore Welcomes 87 Innovative Startups to Data-driven Accelerator Program

IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peachscore announced today that 87 startups across 23 industries were selected to join Cohorts 14 and 15 of its Data-Driven Accelerator Program. The companies represent diverse sectors including healthcare, information technology, biotechnology, and sustainable energy.





The selected startups will receive access to Peachscore's proprietary data driven acceleration platform, expert mentorship, and tailored resources designed to accelerate their growth trajectory.

"This cohort brings together promising early-stage companies, each tackling critical challenges in their industries with innovation and scalability in mind," said Peyman Shahmirzadi, Co- founder & COO at Peachscore.

The accelerator program equips founders with actionable insights and hands-on support. Participants gain the expertise, resources, and connections needed to refine their offerings, scale efficiently, and secure funding.

The full roster of companies within these cohorts spans industries including:

Advertising and Marketing BenFin.ai Inc.: https://benfin.ai/ Diskover Diagnostics & Therapeutics OÜ: https://www.diskoverdiagnostics.com/ FiltersRUs: https://filtersrus.io Smartfluence: https://smartfluence.fr

Agriculture and Farming Borky : https://borky.at NeuponicsAI: https://Www.neuponicsai.com

Apps Beautyspace: https://beautyspaceng.com LUXE LIST MEDIA: https://www.luxeinsider.us/ Reslocate: https://reslocate.net

Biotechnology Axio BioPharma: https://axiobiopharma.com Panadea Diagnostics GmbH: https://panadea-diagnostics.com Provision Surgical: https://provisionsurgical.com/ Regenova Pharmaceuticals: https://regenovapharma.com Theranomics: https://theranomics.bio

Blockchain QX: https://qx.ventures TruStamp: https://digichaininnovations.com/trustamp/ Xperience Pay: https://xperiencepay.com

Design Builds Made Easy (Stealth)

Education EduSight.ai: https://edusight.ai INNSAI MONITOR: https://innsai.com platform3L: https://p3l.io SkillWee: https://skillwee.com SpEdcove: https://celestronics.com

Energy Archflow(Ground One): https://archflow.ai Alteva: https://alteva.tech GH2Clean, LLC: https://gh2clean.com High Performance Battery Technology GmbH: https://highperformancebattery.ch

Finance and Banking DATA SWEEP: https://datasweep.app Fintechnology Asia Pacific Lanka Pvt Ltd: https://finapworldwide.com Optionality.ai: https://optionality.ai Spend Ninja OÜ: https://spendninja.com 38Vectors: (Stealth)

Food and Beverage GoNo Food Finder: https://foodforhealth.ai/

Gaming Bahamas Esports Federation: https://besf242.org C1 Innovations: https://doc.storydoc.com/U9AC3R Backgammon Cash, LLC: https://www.backgammon-cash.com/

Health Care ALFA AI: https://alfa-ai.com DextroSync Inc.: https://dextromedical.com Docs4D GmbH: https://docs4d.net Health ComplyAi Inc: https://healthcomplyai.com Invisible Diversity: https://invisiblediveristy.life MArS Market Access & Pricing Strategy GmbH: https://marketaccess4-0.com MedServ Marketplace LLC: https://medservmarketplace.com New Age Psychiatry: https://newagepsychiatry.com/ NuMe: https://www.numetoday.com/ Nyural: https://nyural.ai Pawsitively 4 Pink: https://pawsitively4pink.org 1 True Health, Inc.: https://1truehealth.com

Information Technology Inspire Search Corporation: https://inspiresearch.io/ LumiRx, Inc: https://www.LumiRx.com MYSELFREP.COM: https://myselfrep.com Metaloss: https://metaloss.com/ NKINDL AI, Inc. (dba Authentrics.ai): https://Authentrics.ai Shams (Stealth) suspicionengine.io: https://suspicionengine.io SpatialGIS: https://spatialgisservices.com ViableCloud: https://viablecloud.io Xala AI: https://xala.ai

Insurance Nerve, LLC: https://nervellc.com/

Law and Government GDPR Register: https://gdprregister.eu MNATION Ltd: https://MNationadvisory.com

Messaging and Telecommunications Kino Live: https://kino.live

Real Estate CognisentAI: https://www.cognisentai.com GraphenePioneer - QuantumPlaster: https://graphenepioneer.com WohnFem: https://www.wohnfem.com

Retail BODYMUT: (Stealth) Oya Femtech Apparel: https://wearoya.com

Software AI Grants: https://aigrants.co Digital Bargain Inc.: https://d-bargain.com EU Presence: https://eupresence.com Floatz: https://floatz.ai FADE: https://joinfade.com GroCliq: https://Grocliq.com MyBizz AI, LLC: https://mybizz.ai/ Noreja Intelligence GmbH: https://noreja.com SportiCity: https://sporticity.io Q-nnect AG: https://www.q-nnect.com

Sustainability Coral: https://coral.li

Sports Cricket Bat Company : https://cricketbatcompany.com FLO Unleashed: https://flounleashed.com Precision Golf Training: https://precisiongolftraining.com

Travel and Hospitality Hotelinking: https://hotelinking.com TravelGenie AI: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/travel-genie-trip- planning/id6447767001

Other Certivity GmbH: https://certivity.io DueCourse: https://duecourse.coach Parsley360, Inc.: https://parsley360.com Soaring Families: https://soaringfamilies.com







Peachscore's data-driven approach leverages analytics to identify specific growth opportunities for each participant, with programming tailored to their development stage and market position.

For more information about the accelerator program, visit www.peachscore.com.

About Peachscore

Peachscore is a data-driven accelerator platform that leverages data intelligence, automation, and human expertise to empower early-stage companies globally at scale. The program runs 12 cohorts annually, each featuring a 12-week accelerator experience that culminates in a graduation certificate endorsed by global partners, demo day, and a full year of ongoing support from time of enrollment. Founders gain access to AI-driven recommendations, benchmarking insights, and a $2M perks catalog from top service providers. Additionally, they benefit from over 500 hours of office hours for mentorship, detailed pitch deck reviews and potential connections with investors for funding, corporations for customer acquisition, and government agencies for expansion opportunities.

Contact Information

Peyman Shahmirzadi

Co-founder & COO Peachscore

Email: accelerator@peachscore.com

Website: www.peachscore.com





