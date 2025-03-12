Submit Release
Fifth Annual Newborn Screening Facility Recognition Awards Announced

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) in partnership with the Kansas Hospital Association and the Kansas Midwives Alliance is pleased to present the fifth annual recognition program for those that provide newborn screening services. The fifth annual awards were released this month by KDHE’s Kansas Newborn Screening Program, honoring birthing facilities, midwives and screening facilities for their dedication to higher newborn screening standards in 2023. 

Eighteen providers earned a “Gold Award” designation, and an additional 29 providers earned the “Silver Award” designation.

“We are grateful to our birthing facilities and providers across the state for their dedication to providing quality and timely newborn screening,” KDHE Screening and Surveillance Director Drew Duncan said. “Early detection of potentially life-threatening or debilitating conditions allows for prompt treatment, better outcomes, and ultimately, saved lives.”

About the Kansas Newborn Screening Program

The Kansas Newborn Screening Program screens babies for rare and serious conditions at no charge to families since 1965, starting with screening newborns for phenylketonuria (PKU). While most babies are born healthy, some babies are born with serious medical conditions that may not be visible at birth. Left untreated, these conditions can cause permanent disability or death. Babies identified with rare conditions can achieve better outcomes through early identification and intervention.

