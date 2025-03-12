Amazon Announced as Title Sponsor for 20th Annual Prep Kickoff Classic

Participating Teams Announced for Premier Season-Opening High School Football Showcase

Amazon Prep Kickoff Classic to Feature Marquee Games, Legacy Matchups, and Girls Flag Football Showcase

DETROIT, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Detroit Sports Commission (DSC) today announced Amazon as the new title sponsor for its annual Prep Kickoff Classic (PKC) and revealed matchups for the event’s 20th anniversary. The 2025 Amazon Prep Kickoff Classic is set for Aug. 28-29, 2025, at Tom Adams Field on the campus of Wayne State University.





Amazon first partnered with the DSC ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft to support the Sport Commission’s Community Impact Draft, donating $300,000 in supporting grants to local community organizations through the Amazon Community Fund.

“On behalf of over 22,000 Amazon employees and 11,000 independent sellers and small businesses, many right here in metro Detroit, we are proud to serve as the title sponsor of the Detroit Sports Commission’s Prep Kickoff Classic,” said Ian Conyers Head of Community Engagement for Amazon. “Amazon has donated over $1 million to youth serving organizations throughout Metro Detroit since 2020, with a hyperlocal focus on recreation and wellness.”

The milestone year marks two decades of the PKC serving as Michigan’s premier season-opening high school football showcase. First launched in 2005, the event has become a staple of the state’s prep football tradition, delivering an electrifying “bowl game-like” experience for student-athletes, marching bands, cheer squads, and fans from across the Midwest.

“The Detroit Sports Commission is thrilled to celebrate 20 years of the Prep Kickoff Classic and grateful to Amazon for their support as we continue this high school football tradition and bringing together historic rivalries, top-tier programs, and the growing excitement of girls flag football in the state of Michigan,” said Marty Dobek, Executive Director of the Detroit Sports Commission. “This event has become a fixture in Michigan’s football culture, and we are proud to continue fostering an inclusive and dynamic experience for student-athletes and fans alike.”

The 2025 Amazon Prep Kickoff Classic will be the 13th consecutive year hosted at Wayne State after originating at Eastern Michigan University’s Rynearson Stadium. Over its history, the event has featured more than 100 teams from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. Last year, the PKC introduced the Girls Flag Football Showcase to its lineup, reinforcing the DSC’s commitment to inclusivity and expanding opportunities in high school sports.

The 2025 Amazon Prep Kickoff Classic will take place over two days leading into Labor Day weekend, featuring four marquee matchups:

Thursday, Aug. 28

4 p.m. – A rematch of last year’s PKC thriller: Belleville vs. Clarkston

– A rematch of last year’s PKC thriller: 7 p.m. – A battle between two schools from the inaugural 2005 PKC: Lake Orion vs. Northville

Friday, Aug. 29

4 p.m. – A Downriver rivalry game that was featured in the 2005 PKC: Allen Park vs. Trenton

– A Downriver rivalry game that was featured in the 2005 PKC: 7 p.m. – PKC staple Detroit Cass Tech takes on Toledo Central Catholic (OH) from the CHSL Central Division

“As Mayor of the City of Northville along with being on Southeastern Michigan Organization of Government (SEMCOG) Executive Team, chair emeritus of Conference of Western Wayne (CWW), the 18 communities outside of Detroit, and South Oakland County’s Mayor Association (SOCMA), I have seen the plethora of initiatives that Amazon has partnered with in southeastern Michigan,” said Northville Mayor Brian Turnbull. “I applaud them for their support of the Prep Football Classic as well as with continued initiatives in Southeastern Michigan including Farmers Market activities in Northville and Riverwalk/ Pathway systems in the Wayne and Oakland County areas. We look forward to additional transformational partnerships in 2025.”

Building on the success of its debut in 2024, the PKC Girls Flag Football Showcase will return for its second year, spotlighting the rise of girls in football. Matchups and event details will be announced in the spring of 2025.

“Expanding the PKC to include girls’ flag football underscores our commitment to growing opportunities for young female athletes,” Dobek added. “It’s an exciting addition that reflects the evolving landscape of football and the vibrant sports culture of Detroit and we look forward to bringing girl’s flag back this year for the Amazon Prep Kickoff Classic.”

Tickets and additional event details will be released in spring 2025.

