Red Cat Announces Appointment of Christian Koji Ericson as Chief Financial Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced the appointment of Christian Koji Ericson as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 17, 2025.

Ericson brings more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience, including 11 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and senior finance roles at Nu Skin Enterprises, where he served as Chief Audit Executive, VP of Business Development, and VP of Finance for its agriculture technology division. Most recently, Ericson was Head of Finance and Accounting at Western Steel Buildings, where he played a pivotal role in scaling financial operations and optimizing compliance and governance structures to support rapid business growth.

“Christian’s extensive financial leadership and experience in high-growth industries make him an invaluable addition to Red Cat as we execute our vision to define the role of aerial intelligence,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. “His expertise in financial strategy, compliance, and investor relations will play an important role in our next phase of growth, while ensuring we remain well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and drive shareholder value.”

“I see significant opportunity ahead for Red Cat at such a transformative time for the company and the broader drone industry,” said Ericson. “I am eager to leverage my experience in financial strategy to support the company’s commitment to innovation, strengthen financial performance, and help drive long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

Ericson holds a Master of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Brigham Young University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He is also fluent in Japanese, having spent part of his career working abroad.

For more information about Red Cat Holdings, please visit www.redcat.red .

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a Family of Systems. This includes the Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed-wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA-compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

INVESTORS:

E-mail: Investors@redcat.red

NEWS MEDIA:

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.