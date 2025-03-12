Lucasys Allocates 10% of Settlement Proceeds to Charitable Causes

ATLANTA, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucasys Inc., the premier provider of cloud-based tax software solutions tailored for North American utilities and energy companies, proudly announced today that it will donate 10% of its $24 million settlement proceeds from Roper Technologies subsidiary PowerPlan to charitable organizations and nonprofits. This significant contribution, amounting to $2.4 million, will support organizations dedicated to advancing community welfare, promoting financial literacy, and fostering innovation within the utility and energy sectors. The announcement comes on the heels of Lucasys’ resolution of its antitrust claims against PowerPlan, a milestone that not only marks a pivotal moment for the company but also reverberates as a reminder of the value of competition and fairness in serving the utility industry.

The decision to allocate a substantial portion of the settlement to philanthropy underscores Lucasys’ longstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility and its vision of leveraging success to create a ripple effect of positive change. The company has identified key areas of focus for its donations, including education initiatives that empower individuals with financial knowledge, community development programs that uplift underserved populations, and industry-specific efforts aimed at driving technological and operational advancements in the energy sector. By channeling these funds into impactful causes, Lucasys aims to honor the values that have guided its growth since its inception while setting a precedent for socially conscious leadership in the tech and utility space.

“At Lucasys, we believe that success is not just measured by financial gains but by the meaningful difference we can make in the world around us,” said Vadim Lantukh, CEO of Lucasys. “This donation is a reflection of our core values—giving back to society, fostering opportunity for those who need it most, and strengthening the communities where we live, work, and serve our customers. We’re not just a software company; we’re a partner in progress, and this initiative allows us to extend that partnership beyond our industry to the people and places that matter.”

The settlement with PowerPlan, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, stemmed from a hard-fought legal battle over antitrust concerns, with Lucasys alleging that PowerPlan’s practices had stifled competition and innovation in the utility tax software market. The resolution, finalized in early 2025, awarded Lucasys $24 million and reaffirmed the company’s position as a formidable player committed to challenging monopolistic tendencies while delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Industry analysts have noted that this outcome could pave the way for greater choice and flexibility for utilities and energy companies seeking advanced tax and financial management tools, a development Lucasys has championed through its cloud-based platform.

The initiative highlights Lucasys’ dual dedication to technological excellence and societal good, a balance that has defined its rise as a leader in tax and financial technology for utilities. Founded with a mission to streamline complex tax processes through intuitive, scalable software, the company has grown steadily by serving some of North America’s largest energy providers. Now, with this donation, Lucasys is extending its influence beyond the boardroom and into the communities that form the backbone of the industries it serves.

Today’s announcement not only celebrates a legal and financial triumph for Lucasys but also reaffirms its role as a purpose-driven organization. By redirecting a portion of its settlement proceeds to causes that matter, Lucasys is proving that innovation and compassion can go hand in hand, creating a legacy that extends far beyond tax and accounting for the utility industry.

About Lucasys

Lucasys delivers software and technology-enabled services to empower finance, accounting, and tax professionals in asset-intensive industries to optimize the financial performance of their fixed assets and proactively meet changing regulatory and compliance requirements. With a core focus on rate-regulated utilities, Lucasys provides the industry and domain expertise utilities require to meet their business objectives. To learn more about Lucasys, visit https://www.lucasys.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

