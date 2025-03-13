USA Fibroid Centers Raises Awareness for Menstrual Health During Endometriosis Awareness Month

USA Fibroid Centers is a national network of outpatient medical centers specializing in the non-surgical treatment of uterine fibroids. IG Talk About “U” host Kym Lee ‘s new public service announcement compares the similarities between endometriosis and uterine fibroids, emphasizing the need for accurate diagnosis and treatment.

Endometriosis Awareness Month: USA Fibroid Centers releases PSA, "Check In on ‘U’," promoting menstrual health and treatment awareness.

During Endometriosis Awareness Month, it's vital to address misdiagnosis. Too many women undergo unnecessary hysterectomies due to a lack of awareness about their treatment options— such as UFE.” — Yan Katsnelson, M.D., CEO and Founder of USA Fibroid Centers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroid Centers is raising awareness during Endometriosis Awareness Month by releasing a new public service announcement (PSA) about this condition that affects millions of women with symptoms that often mimic fibroids. This initiative aims to help women differentiate between the two conditions and advocate for themselves, seeking timely medical attention for their menstrual health. Watch the PSA here.

USA Fibroid Centers’ ambassador and health advocate Kym Lee encourages women to take charge of their reproductive health with the new public service announcement, Check In on “U”. In the PSA, Lee compares the similarities between endometriosis and uterine fibroids, emphasizing their shared symptoms.

Endometriosis and fibroids can cause severe pelvic pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, bloating, and fertility issues with symptoms ranging from mild to debilitating. Since both conditions affect the uterus and can impact a woman’s fertility, early and accurate diagnosis are important for effective treatment. Delayed or incorrect diagnoses can lead to symptoms progressing, making it more difficult to find minimally invasive treatments that preserve fertility.

More than 600,000 hysterectomies are performed in the United States each year, one-third of which are attributed to fibroids and around 100,000 due to endometriosis. Despite the availability of less invasive treatments, hysterectomy remains a common solution, often without patients being fully informed of alternative options.

"Too many women undergo unnecessary hysterectomies due to a lack of awareness about their treatment options,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., CEO and Founder of USA Fibroid Centers. “Providing women with comprehensive information on menstrual health conditions, including fibroids, enables them to make informed decisions about their care.”

This need for informed decision-making extends to a range of treatment modalities, including minimally invasive options. Uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) offers a minimally invasive alternative to surgery that allows for a quick recovery while relieving painful fibroid symptoms. For endometriosis, treatments involve a combination of pain management with medications, hormonal therapies such as birth control, and in severe cases, surgery to remove endometrial tissue.

Endometriosis Awareness Month in March highlights the need for women to prioritize menstrual health. Seeking accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment from healthcare providers is essential for addressing endometriosis and related concerns.

To learn more about fibroid symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options, schedule a consultation today by calling 888-986-6103 or visiting www.usafibroidcenters.com.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is a leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, dedicated to offering women safe and effective alternatives to surgery. With locations nationwide, USA Fibroid Centers provides comprehensive care and personalized treatment plans to improve women’s health and quality of life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.