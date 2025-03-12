Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Celebrates Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day, March 12, During National Nutrition Month®

Chicago, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is honored to shine a spotlight on the important work of registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) today, March 12, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day. Recognized the second Wednesday of March, RDN Day is an annual celebration during National Nutrition Month®, when the Academy encourages consumers to make informed food choices and develop healthful eating and physical activity habits throughout the year.

“Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day celebrates the vital contributions of over 100,000 RDNs who dedicate their careers to improving the health of individuals and communities through evidence-based nutrition,” says registered dietitian nutritionist Jamie Mok, an Academy Spokesperson from Los Angeles, Calif. “Today, we are excited to highlight the important work of RDNs and our role as trusted experts in food and nutrition.”

RDNs work in communities across the country to help people achieve their health goals. Having completed a rigorous program of academic and professional requirements, RDNs have earned a degree from a dietetics program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics.

“Every day, RDNs are making a difference for those they serve in a variety of settings, including medical centers, community and public health programs, academia, research labs, food service management, sports nutrition and more,” says Mok.

The theme for the 2025 National Nutrition Month® campaign is “Food Connects Us,” which encourages consumers to explore the many ways food can bring family, friends and cultures together. The Academy’s website features helpful National Nutrition Month® resources for kids and adults to incorporate healthy habits every day.

To find a registered dietitian nutritionist near you, visit the Academy’s Find a Nutrition Expert directory.

