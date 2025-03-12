Big Screen Entertainment Group Enters the $500 Billion Beauty Industry





LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) is making a bold expansion into the booming beauty industry—an ever-growing global market projected to exceed $700 billion by 2028.

The Los Angeles-based film and television company has completed filming on the pilot episode of a beauty-focused TV show, seamlessly integrating a new line of cutting-edge beauty products backed by top industry experts. This venture marks a strategic expansion for Big Screen, leveraging its entertainment expertise to enter one of the most profitable consumer sectors.

While the name of the series and details of the product line remain confidential for now, audiences can expect a blend of Hollywood glamour and transformative beauty experiences featuring a lineup of well-known faces.

Among them is celebrated actress Kelli Maroney (Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Night of the Comet), who joins the show in an exciting role. Also starring as the beauty expert is Michelle Guo, owner of MG Aesthetics and Mrs. Asian International.

The show is directed by BSEG’s Catherine Taylor, and produced by Big Screen CEO, Kimberley Kates, who expressed enthusiasm about the company’s latest endeavor:

“The beauty industry is a natural fit for Big Screen’s expansion. With a loyal audience, high engagement, and a global demand for innovation, this is an exciting new chapter for us. We’re merging entertainment with an industry that thrives on storytelling, transformation, and aspirational lifestyle—making this the perfect synergy for success.”

The beauty sector has evolved into one of the most lucrative industries worldwide, driven by digital influencers, social commerce, and the increasing demand for premium self-care products. Beauty now accounts for 20% of all e-commerce sales, offering an unprecedented growth opportunity for companies positioned at the intersection of media and consumer engagement.

This latest move from Big Screen Entertainment Group reinforces its commitment to expanding beyond traditional entertainment, building strong revenue streams in high-growth markets. More details on this exciting new venture will be unveiled in the coming months.

About BSEG

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) is a cutting-edge film and television production company with a diverse portfolio spanning entertainment, technology, and consumer products. With decades of experience in creating and distributing compelling content, Big Screen is now applying its expertise to high-growth industries, bridging the worlds of media and commerce in innovative ways.

