XRP Whales Rush to ExoraPad as Presale Hits 10% of Soft Cap Within Hours





CORK, Ireland, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP ecosystem is buzzing, and major players are making swift moves, not just on XRP itself, but on ExoraPad’s $EXP token, the first ever AI-powered IDO Launchpad built exclusively on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

ExoraPad’s presale has raised over 12% of its soft cap within hours of launch.

The big question now is: will you be part of this groundbreaking journey, or will you watch from the sidelines?

Why Whales and Traders Are Choosing ExoraPad

ExoraPad is revolutionizing the XRP Ecosystem with its powerful AI-driven launchpad, carefully vetting and launching Real-World Assets (RWAs), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and premium blockchain projects.

Here’s why the XRP community is going all-in on ExoraPad:

AI-Driven Innovation – ExoraPad uses advanced AI analytics for rigorous project evaluation and risk mitigation, dramatically enhancing security and reliability.

: 70% of the platform fees will be redistributed back to $EXP token holders Early Access to Top-Tier Projects – $EXP token holders gain exclusive early entry into high-quality, AI-approved projects, offering unmatched investment potential.

– $EXP token holders gain exclusive early entry into high-quality, AI-approved projects, offering unmatched investment potential. Powerful Staking Rewards – Hold and stake $EXP tokens to earn attractive passive income and maximize returns.

– Hold and stake $EXP tokens to earn attractive passive income and maximize returns. DAO Governance – As an $EXP holder, you influence critical decisions about the future of ExoraPad’s platform and ecosystem.



$EXP Token: Your Gateway to AI-Powered Blockchain Opportunities

$EXP isn’t just another token, it’s your exclusive ticket to premium and top tier Web3 projects on the XRPL, thoroughly vetted by artificial intelligence to reduce risks and ensure the highest-quality opportunities.

Priority Project Access – VIP early investment opportunities into AI-vetted blockchain projects.

– VIP early investment opportunities into AI-vetted blockchain projects. Attractive Staking Rewards – Earn passive income, amplifying your investment value.

– Earn passive income, amplifying your investment value. Influence and Governance – Shape the platform’s future through direct DAO voting power.



With a total fixed supply of only 100 million EXP tokens and no further minting planned, early adopters stand to benefit significantly.

Act Now: ExoraPad Presale Details

The clock is ticking, and with the presale already generating significant momentum, there's no better time to participate.

Soft Cap: 40,000 XRP (Already 10% raised within hours!)

40,000 XRP (Already 10% raised within hours!) Presale Allocation: 40% of total supply (40 million EXP)

40% of total supply (40 million EXP) Presale Duration: 30 days

30 days Fair Launch Pricing: Token price transparently determined by total XRP contributions

Token price transparently determined by total XRP contributions No Min or Max Purchase Limit: Open to everyone



How to Join the EXP Presale

Getting started is simple and fast:

Set Up an XRP Wallet: Use an XRP-compatible wallet such as Xaman Wallet.

Use an XRP-compatible wallet such as Xaman Wallet. Buy XRP: Purchase XRP tokens from popular exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Purchase XRP tokens from popular exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit. Secure Your EXP Tokens: Visit https://exorapad.com/presale and send XRP to the provided presale address.



After the presale ends, your EXP tokens will be automatically airdropped directly to your wallet, no extra steps required.

The Future Is Now, Don’t Miss Out!

As market excitement builds, this is your moment to secure your stake in the first-ever AI-powered launchpad on XRPL. With AI integration revolutionizing blockchain investment opportunities, ExoraPad is poised to deliver exponential growth.

Secure your EXP tokens today, before prices rise and this rare window closes.

Join ExoraPad’s vibrant community:

Contact:

Noah Walsh

hello@exorapad.com

