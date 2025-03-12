Scimplify bags $40M to transform specialty chemicals manufacturing amid global supply chain upheaval

Fluctuating tariffs and geopolitical tensions are forcing industries to find innovative manufacturing solutions. The Scimplify platform is a full-stack solution, combining scientific expertise with a network of specialized plants to alleviate the traditional supply chain issues, providing a responsive ecosystem to adapt to market needs.

Houston, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chemical supply chain is being rewritten. Fluctuating tariffs, trade wars, and growing geopolitical tensions are forcing critical industries to scramble for new manufacturing solutions. In specialty chemicals - the essential ingredients powering everything from pharmaceuticals to agriculture - this disruption is even more acute due to a fragmented and inflexible supply base. Today, Scimplify announces a $40 million Series B funding round to scale its revolutionary platform that's fundamentally transforming how specialty chemicals are developed, manufactured, and distributed worldwide.

The $40m series B funding round was co-led by Accel and Bertelsmann India Investments with participation from UMI and existing investors including Omnivore and 3one4 Capital. This latest round brings Scimplify's total funding to $54 million, following $13.5 million raised across seed and Series A rounds. The investment will supercharge the company's already impressive international growth, with exports currently reaching 16 countries and plans to aggressively expand both geographically and into new industry segments.





Scimpify founders: (L to R) Salil Srivastava, Sachin Santhosh and Dheeraj Dhingra.

Founded in mid-2023, the company’s co-founders include Salil Srivastava, Sachin Santhosh, and Dheeraj Dhingra. These veterans spent the previous decade bringing Indian factories to a global customer base, Scimplify brings specialty chemical manufacturing under one roof. Their breakthrough approach: a full-stack solution that combines in-house scientific expertise with a massive network of over 200 specialized manufacturing plants across low-cost regions. This creates a true 'plug and play' alternative to traditional manufacturing - customers simply bring their chemical needs, and Scimplify handles everything from R&D to specialized production, leveraging the perfect manufacturing partner for each specific chemistry without the capital investment or operational complexity of traditional approaches.

"Global supply chains are shifting like never before," says Sachin Santhosh, Co-Founder at Scimplify. "For decades, specialty chemical manufacturers have invested millions in facilities that can only produce a handful of compounds, often running at partial capacity while lacking R&D capabilities. This creates a paradox: excess capacity alongside supply shortages. We've flipped this model, connecting our scientific teams with hundreds of manufacturing plants to create a responsive ecosystem that can adapt as market needs shift."

The timing for this couldn't be more critical. As countries move to secure their supply chains and reduce dependencies on single regions, the specialty chemicals sector faces a once-in-a-generation transformation. The impact of Scimplify’s approach is being felt immediately. US customers previously locked into Chinese supply chains for critical specialty chemicals are now accessing superior alternatives from India without the headaches of establishing ground teams or navigating complex onboarding processes. This allows them to accelerate innovation while building more resilient and cost-effective supply networks. Scimplify offers a full stack model to its customers where they can entrust end to end supply responsibilities for key products under one umbrella.

The company now serves leading innovators and manufacturers across life sciences, crop sciences, and industrial chemicals in major markets including the US, Europe and Japan.

What separates Scimplify from traditional manufacturers is its speed and flexibility. While competitors remain anchored to fixed assets and limited chemistries, Scimplify can rapidly pivot across different chemical processes and scale production based on real-time customer needs. Their R&D capabilities provide expertise typically inaccessible to individual manufacturers, allowing them to solve complex chemical challenges that others simply cannot address.

"Each specialty chemical requires significant scientific know-how and R&D investment," adds Sachin Santhosh. "We've built a model that brings together the best scientific minds with hundreds of highly specialized manufacturing plants, creating a chemistry powerhouse that can tackle virtually any chemical challenge across critical industries."

Rachit Parekh, Principal at Accel said, “The global supply chain for specialty chemicals is at an inflection point. Traditional manufacturing supply chains, lack the flexibility required in todays geopolitical environment as well as the rapid changes in end customer requirements. Scimplify is building an R&D led global manufacturing network which allows for flexibility coupled with innovation. At Accel, we have had a long standing thesis that R&D led speciality chemical companies which take advantage of the deep pool of manufacturing capabiltiies in India and globally can create global giants. We have been following the Scimplify journey from day 0 and their execution has been impressive. We look forward to this partnership and working with the team over the next decade.”

Rohit Sood, Partner at Bertelsmann India Investments added: “We are excited to significantly double down on our commitment to Scimplify, after our initial investment last year. Their execution on the ground has been among the best we’ve seen, driving not just impressive topline growth but also a rapid multi-country export scale-up and the establishment of a cutting-edge R&D facility in Hyderabad. Scimplify is uniquely positioned to harness India’s strengths in specialty chemicals and capitalize on the evolving dynamics of global procurement in this sector.”

Looking ahead, Scimplify plans to aggressively expand its international footprint while continually adding new industry segments through enhanced R&D capabilities. The company is positioning itself at the center of a fundamental shift in global chemical manufacturing, building the infrastructure for a more resilient, innovative, and responsive industry.

About Scimplify

Scimplify is a full-stack platform for specialty chemicals, offering products across key industries like Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Flavors & Fragrances, Industrial Chemicals, and more. With an in-house R&D team of scientists and a network of manufacturing plants, we deliver cost-efficient, scalable solutions globally to customers. Combining advanced technologies, sustainable practices, and digital capabilities, we transform the chemical manufacturing value chain. For more information, please visit https://www.scimplify.com/

About Accel

Accel is a global venture capital firm that aims to be the first partner to exceptional teams everywhere (Facebook, Flipkart, etc.), from inception through all phases of private company growth. Accel has been operating in India since 2008, and its investments include companies like BookMyShow, Browserstack, Flipkart, Freshworks, FalconX, Infra.Market, Chargebee, Clevertap, Cure Fit, Musigma, Moneyview, Mensa Brands, Myntra, Moglix, Ninjacart, Swiggy, Stanza Living, Urban Company, Zetwerk, and Zenoti, among many others. We help ambitious entrepreneurs build iconic global businesses. For more, visit: www.accel.com

