Town & Country Living Partners with Draper James to Launch Charming Cross-Category Home Collection

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Town & Country Living, a leader in home textiles, proudly announces its latest collaboration with Draper James, the beloved lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon. This exclusive licensing agreement brings Draper James’ signature Southern charm to a full-scale home collection, set to debut at the New York Home Textiles Market in March 2025.

Inspired by the charm of the South and designed for the modern woman, this collection blends timeless elegance with everyday ease – bringing warmth, beauty, and a touch of Southern hospitality to every space. From scalloped kitchen textiles and reversible quilted placements to floral-inspired area rugs and lace accented window treatments, each piece is thoughtfully crafted to make home feel even more special. And with an outdoor line featuring charming decorative pillows and cushions, Draper James extends its signature style beyond the front door – creating inviting spaces for gathering, celebrating, and making memories.

“The Draper James brand appeals to a younger demographic than many of our brands and fills a white space for us,” said Susan Wojewoda, Chief Revenue Officer at Town & Country Living. “By partnering with us, the Draper James team ensures their signature design language seamlessly translates across the home, creating a cohesive and stylish look both indoors and outdoors.”

With the brand’s hallmark motifs—fresh florals, scalloped edges, ruffles, and stripes—this collection embodies the joy of entertaining and effortless Southern hospitality.

The Draper James x Town & Country Living Collection will be available nationwide in select retailers and online starting Fall 2025.

About Town & Country Living

Founded in 1954 with headquarters in New York City, Town & Country Living is a leading innovator in home textiles. Specializing in table linens, kitchen textiles, rugs, window treatments, pillows, throws, bath products, and pet accessories, Town and Country Living delivers high-quality designs that enhance everyday living. As a trusted supplier of both national brands and private label programs, we serve major retailers worldwide with a commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability.

Town and Country Living is a portfolio company of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC), a publicly traded business development company with $7.2 billion of total assets as of December 31, 2024.

About Draper James

Draper James is a classic, American lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, inspired by her Southern roots. Reese named the brand after her grandparents who taught her everything she knows about gracious Southern living. Launched in May 2015, the collection consists of ready-to-wear, accessories and home accents — offering classic grace and charm, no matter where you live. The collection is available at the flagship store in Nashville, as well as the brick-and-mortar locations in Charleston and the BNA Airport — and at draperjames.com. Follow @draperjames on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

