Network Security Market Size by Growth Rate, Business Challenges, Competitors, and Forecast 2033

Emergen Research Logo

The global network security market size is expected to grow from USD 81.2 bn by the end of 2024, registering a revenue CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Network Security Market Research Report published by Reports and Data has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Network Security industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Network Security market along with crucial statistical data about the Network Security market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The global network security market is poised for significant growth, with market size expected to expand from USD 81.2 billion in 2024 to USD 162.3 billion by 2033. The industry is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period, driven by technological advancements, increasing cyber threats, and growing adoption of cloud-based services.

Get Free Sampel PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/3651

Key Market Drivers

One of the primary factors fueling the network security market is the rapid expansion of cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. As businesses migrate operations to the cloud, they face heightened cybersecurity risks, necessitating robust security measures. Additionally, the shift to remote work has exposed organizations to vulnerabilities, prompting increased demand for advanced security solutions such as firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and zero-trust architectures.

Technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and encryption are enhancing real-time threat detection and automated responses, ensuring proactive security measures. Regulatory compliance and data privacy laws also play a critical role in pushing companies to invest in network security infrastructure.

Rising Investments in Cybersecurity Solutions

Companies worldwide are investing in next-generation firewalls, zero-trust security models, and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions to strengthen cybersecurity frameworks. Recent industry developments highlight this trend:

• July 2024: Fortinet, Inc. launched FortiGate-as-a-Service (FGaaS), a hardware-as-a-service solution that ensures customers receive the latest firewall technology with management and configuration support.

• July 2024: SonicWall introduced Cloud Secure Edge (CSE), a zero-trust network access (ZTNA) solution for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), allowing businesses to securely connect employees and third-party users from any location.

• May 2024: Fortinet unveiled FortiGate 200G, a next-generation firewall (NGFW) designed for modern enterprise environments, featuring AI-powered security services and high-speed connectivity for data-rich applications.

Challenges in Network Security Adoption

Despite the increasing demand for network security, high implementation costs remain a challenge, particularly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The expenses associated with purchasing and maintaining sophisticated security tools, along with the need for regular updates and employee training, can be a barrier to adoption. Some organizations opt for limited security solutions due to budget constraints, leaving them vulnerable to cyber threats.

Market Segmentation and Deployment Trends

The network security market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid solutions. The cloud-based security segment currently dominates the market, as more businesses transition to cloud computing for flexibility and scalability. However, the on-premise segment is expected to grow rapidly, driven by concerns over data privacy and regulatory compliance.

The global network security market is poised for significant growth, with market size expected to expand from USD 81.2 billion in 2024 to USD 162.3 billion by 2033. The industry is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period, driven by technological advancements, increasing cyber threats, and growing adoption of cloud-based services.

Rising Investments in Cybersecurity Solutions

Companies worldwide are investing in next-generation firewalls, zero-trust security models, and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions to strengthen cybersecurity frameworks. Recent industry developments highlight this trend:

• July 2024: Fortinet, Inc. launched FortiGate-as-a-Service (FGaaS), a hardware-as-a-service solution that ensures customers receive the latest firewall technology with management and configuration support.

• July 2024: SonicWall introduced Cloud Secure Edge (CSE), a zero-trust network access (ZTNA) solution for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), allowing businesses to securely connect employees and third-party users from any location.

• May 2024: Fortinet unveiled FortiGate 200G, a next-generation firewall (NGFW) designed for modern enterprise environments, featuring AI-powered security services and high-speed connectivity for data-rich applications.

Challenges in Network Security Adoption

Despite the increasing demand for network security, high implementation costs remain a challenge, particularly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The expenses associated with purchasing and maintaining sophisticated security tools, along with the need for regular updates and employee training, can be a barrier to adoption. Some organizations opt for limited security solutions due to budget constraints, leaving them vulnerable to cyber threats.

Market Segmentation and Deployment Trends

The network security market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid solutions. The cloud-based security segment currently dominates the market, as more businesses transition to cloud computing for flexibility and scalability. However, the on-premise segment is expected to grow rapidly, driven by concerns over data privacy and regulatory compliance.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Network Security market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Network Security market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Network Security market.

Request Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/3651

Some of the key companies in the global Network Security Market include:

• Cisco (US)

• Palo Alto Networks (US)

• Fortinet (US)

• Check Point (US)

• Trend Micro (Japan)

• Verizon (US)

• IBM (US)

• Broadcom (US)

• Juniper Networks (US)

• Akamai (US)

• Netskope (US)

• Microsoft (US)

• CrowdStrike (US)

• Zscaler (US)

• Cloudflare (US)

• AWS (US)

• OpenText (Canada)

• Hillstone Networks (US)

• Barracuda Networks (US)

• Huawei (China)

• Trellix (US)

• SonicWALL (US)

• Forcepoint (US)

• Sophos (UK)

• Zyxel Networks (Taiwan)

• Cato Networks (Israel)

• NordLayer (US)

• Versa Networks (US)

• WiJungle (India)

• Cynet (US)

• SECNAP Network Security (US)

• Nomios (Netherlands)

• Easi (Belgium)

• GajShield (India)

By solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

• Firewall / NGFW

• VPN

• Network Access Control (NAC)

• Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

• Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

• Secure Web Gateways (SWG)

• Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Mitigation

• Unified Threat Management (UTM)

• Others

By Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

• Professional

o Design, Consulting, & Implementation

o Risk & Threat Assessment

o Training & Education

o Support & Maintenance

• Managed

By Network Environment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

• Branch Campus Network Security

• Data Centre Netw0rk Security

By Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

• On-Premise

• Cloud

• Hybrid

By Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

By Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Government

• IT & ITeS

• Telecommunication

• Manufacturing

• Retail & eCommerce

• Energy & Utilities

• Education

• Other Verticals

Browse Full Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/network-security-market

Regional Segmentation;

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.