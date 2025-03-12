AMERANT BANK WELCOMES MIAMI HEAT STAR BAM ADEBAYO AS NEWEST BRAND AMBASSADOR

Adebayo to Participate in Amerant’s Marketing Initiatives Through Advertising, Social Media, and Community Engagement

MIAMI, FL, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice with a growing presence across South Florida, is thrilled to announce Bam Adebayo as its newest brand ambassador. A three-time NBA All-Star and cornerstone of the Miami Heat, Adebayo’s partnership with Amerant strengthens the bank’s deep commitment to South Florida and its connection with the local sports community.

As part of this collaboration, Adebayo will be featured in Amerant’s marketing campaigns, social media promotions, and exclusive events, including meet-and-greets at the Miami Heat’s arena. He will also appear in commercials and promotional content, further engaging with South Florida’s passionate basketball fans.

“At Amerant, we are dedicated to building meaningful relationships with our communities, and partnering with a leader like Bam Adebayo is an extension of that commitment,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman & CEO of Amerant Bank. “Bam’s work ethic and dedication to excellence—both on and off the court—embody the values we stand for. We are excited to welcome him to the Amerant team.”

Adebayo, an Olympic gold medalist and defensive powerhouse, has long been a fan favorite for his leadership and passion for Miami. As an Amerant Brand Ambassador, he joins a growing roster of athletes, including Raheem Mostert (NFL running back), Averee Dovsek (golf professional and media personality), and Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk. Amerant’s sports partnerships also include naming rights to Amerant Bank Arena, home of the Florida Panthers, and collaborations with the Florida Panthers, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, and Fort Lauderdale United FC.

“Miami is my home and I’m excited to team up with Amerant Bank to make a real impact in our community,” said Adebayo. “Amerant is all about supporting South Florida, so I look forward to working together to uplift the fans and the city that has supported me throughout my career.”

Amerant Bank continues to be a driving force in supporting local sports, businesses, and community initiatives, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to South Florida.





For more information about Amerant Bank and its partnerships, visit www.amerantbank.com.

