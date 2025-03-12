Are Gen Z and Millennials Entitled or Ambitious?

Gen X and Boomers Most Likely to Ask for Raises and Promotions

TORONTO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen Z and millennials are perceived as the most entitled when it comes to raises and promotions, according to a newly released Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

Gen Z (40%) and millennials (34%) ranked highest among Canadian hiring managers on the entitlement scale. Canadian job seekers also agree that younger generations are more entitled but ranked millennials (42%) significantly above Gen Z (26%).

However, the majority of hiring managers (61%) say that younger workers today are just as ambitious as older generations were when they started — and what is perceived as entitlement is actually a hunger to succeed and rise through the ranks.

Wage Increases and Concerns for 2025

Looking ahead, more than two-thirds of companies expect wages to increase in 2025 compared to last year. However, even with these increases, more than half of the companies (57%) surveyed fear it will not be enough to prevent employees from leaving for better wages and benefits elsewhere.

Canadian job seekers, on the other hand, are not as optimistic about compensation. Half (51%) expect overall wages will stay the same in 2025 compared to 2024, while 37% expect wages to increase and 13% expect wages to decrease.

Females and Gen Z job seekers are the least optimistic about compensation in 2025. Female job seekers are more likely than male ones expecting wages to remain stagnant (60% vs 44% respectively) and Gen Z are more likely to believe wages will decrease (22% compared to 11% for millennials, 10% for Gen X and 11% for boomers).

Raises and Promotions a Mixed Bag for Job Seekers

One-fifth of job seekers (18%) say they have never received a raise or promotion or haven’t received one within the past two years (18%).

Among those who have received a raise or promotion, the most common reasons include:

Meeting individual accomplishments (34%)

Positive feedback from colleagues (34%)

Receiving positive performance evaluations (32%)

Long time service with the employer (31%)

Long period between last raise or promotion (27%)

Company performing well (26%)

The majority of those who received a raise or promotion (69%) report their employer proactively gave it to them, while only 31% proactively requested it.

Interestingly, Gen Z are the most likely to say their employer did it proactively (79% compared to 68% for millennials, 65% for Gen X and 76% for boomers) and the least likely to say they requested it (21% compared to 32% for millennials, 35% for Gen X and 25% for boomers).

Most job seekers (90%) who received a raise or promotion felt entitled to it, but Gen Z are the least likely to feel this way (83% compared to 87% for millennials, 95% for Gen X and 99% for boomers).

Hiring managers, though, say that raises and promotions at their company are determined mainly by performance evaluations (47%) and individual accomplishments (42%). Only a small minority (21%) take account of an employee’s desires in decisions around raises and promotions.

"As we look at the changing workplace, it's clear that every generation has its own way of seeking growth and recognition,” said Bill Stoller, Express Employment International CEO. “Whether it's seen as entitlement or ambition, the push for raises and promotions shows employees’ desire to move forward and make meaningful contributions in their careers.”

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between Nov. 11 – 26, 2024, among 505 Canadian hiring decision-makers.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from Nov. 21 to Dec. 6, 2024, among 505 adults ages 18 and older.

For full survey methodology, please contact Ana Curic at Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

If you would like to arrange for an interview to discuss this topic, please contact Ana Curic at

(613) 858-2622 or email Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.



About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 427,000 people globally in 2024 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87f15bfb-13e5-4247-8055-10b562bd5323

Generational Entitlement to Raises and Promotions Generational Entitlement to Raises and Promotions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.