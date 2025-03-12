Cylinder joins Teladoc Health’s Connected Care Program to expand access to virtual digestive care

The integration enables seamless referrals for GI Care through Teladoc Health’s platform

CHICAGO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylinder , the leading virtual digestive health provider, today announced its partnership with Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, to expand access to high-quality, personalized gastrointestinal care. Through this collaboration, Teladoc Health’s health plan and employer customers can easily provide members access to Cylinder's evidence-based digestive health platform, through streamlined administrative services and integration enablement.

Digestive health conditions affect up to 70 million Americans and drive significant healthcare costs — up to $136 billion annually. Cylinder’s platform delivers precise diagnoses and personalized care plans for all acuity levels through ongoing evaluations and clinical expertise, and offers direct access to registered dietitians, health coaches, and gastroenterologists.

“Digestive health is an essential yet often overlooked component of whole-person care,” said Bill Snyder, CEO and founder of Cylinder. “By partnering with Teladoc Health, we’re making it easier for individuals to access expert GI care from anywhere, ensuring they receive the right support at the right time. Together, we’re enhancing care coordination, improving outcomes, and delivering measurable ROI for employers and health plans.”

Through Teladoc Health’s Prism care platform, care teams can seamlessly refer eligible members to Cylinder Health’s services, integrating digestive health support into broader virtual care offerings. This streamlined approach eliminates barriers to care, increases member engagement, and provides employers with a scalable, high-impact solution for managing GI-related conditions.

The collaboration underscores Teladoc Health’s commitment to expanding its connected care partnerships, addressing multi-condition needs, and improving health outcomes through strategic partnerships with best-in-class digital health providers like Cylinder.

About Cylinder

Cylinder delivers personalized, clinician-backed care to those suffering from digestive issues through its virtual health platform and has helped nearly 100K members to date. Cylinder's platform offers dynamically updated content and care plans designed to improve engagement and outcomes. Members enjoy access to a dedicated care team nationwide, including health coaches, registered dietitians, and GI doctors. Cylinder’s vision is to create a world where people receive convenient, personalized, and affordable access to the quality digestive health care they need to improve their overall health. Trusted by businesses including Texas A&M University, US Foods, and more, Cylinder showcases up to 5:1 ROI and an average of 13% employee engagement. Learn more at cylinderhealth.com.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com .

Media Contact:

Merrita Villa

External Comms Director

MVilla@cylinderhealth.com

