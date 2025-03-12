Tom's Watch Bar Announces Grand Opening in Seattle’s Uptown Neighborhood, Near Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

Premier Sports Viewing Bar Offers Seattle Sports Fans a New Destination for All the Action

DENVER, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom's Watch Bar , the rapidly expanding premier venue for sports viewing and entertainment, today announced the opening of its newest location at Seattle Center, next to Climate Pledge Arena.

Strategically positioned on Lenny Wilkens Way in Seattle, Washington, Tom's Watch Bar brings a new destination to the buzzing Uptown neighborhood, just steps from Climate Pledge Arena. This flagship venue represents Tom's Watch Bar's commitment to the Pacific Northwest, with a second Seattle location planned for the Stadium District near Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park later in 2025.

"For professional sports teams, the entire experience around their venues is crucial year-round, which is why major leagues and teams are constantly looking for innovative ways to engage fans and develop vibrant neighborhoods around their facilities," said Brooks Schaden, co-CEO of Tom's Watch Bar. "Our concept provides the perfect complement not just to live sports, but to all entertainment experiences, creating a hub where Seattle's passionate fans can gather before, during, and after games, concerts, and events. By being part of this sports destination and entertainment neighborhood, we create an experience that celebrates Seattle's rich sports traditions while building a welcoming community for all entertainment enthusiasts, whether it's game day or not."

Tom's Watch Bar delivers innovative game-day experiences that seamlessly extend the excitement and energy from the arena into a premium viewing environment. Tom’s Watch Bar continues to transform the sports entertainment industry with its immersive 360-degree viewing technology, featuring a central oversized "arena" screen surrounded by hundreds of HD displays. This addition to Seattle's sports scene comes at a time when sports consumption is at an all-time high, with digital viewership projected to reach 90 million Americans by 2025.

"From our unique service model that delivers food hot in under eight minutes to our diverse menu featuring elevated sports bar classics, we've created an environment where fans can enjoy the game while experiencing the quality and atmosphere they deserve," said Shannon McNiel, co-CEO of Tom's Watch Bar.

The Seattle Tom's Watch Bar will feature expansive indoor and outdoor spaces, including an outdoor patio. The venue also offers private event options for groups of varying sizes, from intimate team gatherings to full-venue buyouts.

"We welcome Tom’s Watch Bar to Seattle and to our neighborhood," said Josh Pell, President, Premium Experiences & Global Strategy for Oak View Group, the developer and operator of Climate Pledge Arena. “Tom's Watch Bar will create an immersive, fun experience for the thousands of fans visiting our arena each year.”

For more information about Tom's Watch Bar Seattle, visit www.tomswatchbar.com.

About Tom's Watch Bar Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience through its innovative "All the Sports, All the Time" concept. Currently operating 14 locations nationwide with aggressive expansion plans, the concept has proven successful across various markets, from major sports cities to entertainment districts.

Media, please contact: tomswatchbar@icrinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.