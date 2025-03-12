ibex Sponsors CCW Executive Exchange 2025 in Austin

ibex to Showcase Transformative CX Solutions and AI-Driven Technologies

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the CCW Executive Exchange in Austin, TX, March 12–14, 2025.

Featured topics at the Austin event will include the rise of conversational IVR, accelerating next-gen customer analytics, harnessing the power of AI, and building better BPO partnerships—all areas where ibex has demonstrated expertise, innovation, and leadership.

“We’re excited to sponsor the CCW Executive Exchange and engage with forward-thinking CX leaders who are driving innovation in our industry,” said Julie Casteel, Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO at ibex. “As customer expectations continue to evolve, ibex remains committed to delivering transformative solutions that help brands optimize their CX operations and create exceptional experiences. This event provides an ideal forum to showcase our latest AI-driven technologies and collaborate with industry leaders on addressing their most pressing CX challenges.”

The CCW Executive Exchange, part of the world’s largest customer contact event series, is an invitation-only gathering designed specifically for senior CX and customer contact leaders seeking to benchmark, connect, and identify solutions to critical business challenges in the most efficient and effective way possible.

ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific business needs and deliver real solutions for transformative outcomes. The groundbreaking AI-driven ibex Wave iX solution suite, which is comprised of three strategic components—AgentAI, CustomerAI, and InsightsAI— leverages cutting-edge Generative AI technology to deliver next-generation AI and agent-assisted customer experience.

ibex CX experts will be available throughout the event to share insights and showcase technologies that improve customer interactions, enhance contact center performance, and deliver superior client outcomes while reducing operating costs.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

