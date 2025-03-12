Toppoint Holdings Enhances Supply Chain Efficiency for Fr. Meyer’s Sohn, One of the World’s Largest Forwarding Companies

Efficient Handling of High-Volume Imports Optimizes Fr. Meyers Sohn Northeast Drayage Division Supply Chain Operations, Leading to Record Year-to-Date Import Volumes in 2025

North Wales, PA, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toppoint Holdings Inc. (“Toppoint” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its crucial role in enabling Fr. Meyer’s Sohn northeast drayage division, a family-owned global forwarding company with over 125 years of experience, to achieve record import container volumes so far in 2025. Since 2023, Fr. Meyer’s Sohn northeast drayage division (FMS) has leveraged Toppoint’s drayage services to streamline logistics operations across the ports of Newark, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. The partnership proved particularly crucial during the Baltimore bridge collapse in 2024, when Toppoint facilitated the seamless transport of all cargo impacted by the “force majeure” event.

As one of the 10 largest sea freight forwarding companies worldwide, FMS offers tailored logistics solutions across all modes of transport, focusing on optimizing supply chains for its customers. With more than 1,000 transport and logistics specialists in over 25 countries, FMS is dedicated to providing sustainable services and innovative digital solutions.

“Toppoint's efficient handling of high-volume imports has enabled Fr. Meyer’s Sohn northeast drayage division to optimize its supply chain operations, ensuring timely and reliable delivery for its customers,” said Leo Chan, CEO of Toppoint Holdings. “This achievement continues to advance Toppoint’s strategic goals of increasing import volumes, maximizing container utilization for both import and export orders, growing revenue, and reducing the carbon footprint. This partnership not only demonstrates the strength and flexibility of our drayage services but also underscores our commitment to providing seamless logistics solutions that help our clients overcome unexpected challenges. By leveraging our extensive port network and operational expertise, we have been able to simplify complex logistics processes for FMS, allowing them to focus on their core business objectives. As we continue to expand our capabilities, we remain dedicated to delivering exceptional service, enhancing efficiency across the supply chain, and supporting sustainable practices that benefit both our clients and the environment."

About Toppoint Holdings Inc.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in North Wales, Pennsylvania, Toppoint Holdings Inc. specializes in the transport of wastepaper, scrap metal, and wooden logs for large waste companies, recycling centers, and commodity traders. The Company’s operations extend to major ports, including Newark, NJ, and Philadelphia, PA. With a commitment to growth and innovation, Toppoint Holdings recently expanded into the recycling export transport markets of Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami, FL; Baltimore, MD; and Ensenada, Mexico, as of 2024. The Company also provides trucking and logistics brokerage solutions for plastic and other commodities, servicing key commercial hubs across the U.S. For additional information, please go to https://toppointtrucking.com/.

