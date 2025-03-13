The Southampton Inn offers a charming Spring escape in the heart of the Hamptons

Southampton Inn Logo The Southampton Inn (Photo Credit: Southampton Inn) Guest room at the Southampton Inn (Photo Credit: Eric Striffler Photography) Claude’s Restaurant (Photo Credit: Bekah Phoenix) A Guest during Pet Month enjoying the local Beach (Photo Credit: Southampton Inn)

Experience the Seasonal Renewal of the East End with Special Offerings, Cultural Events & Easter Weekend Festivities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Hamptons awaken from winter, Southampton Inn provides a haven for those looking to enjoy the crisp sea breeze, blooming landscapes, and a cozy yet sophisticated ambiance. Located just steps from fine dining, boutique shopping, art galleries, and the pristine beaches of the East End, guests can immerse themselves in the area's cultural and natural beauty.Southampton Inn’s well-appointed 90 guest rooms feature luxury linens, Tempur-Pedicbeds, complimentary Wi-Fi, and inviting decor that mirrors the coastal charm of the region. The property also boasts beautifully manicured gardens, a library with a fireplace, and common areas designed for relaxation and socializing.To welcome spring travelers, Southampton Inn is offering special seasonal rates throughout March and April. Guests who book directly through the Inn can take advantage of exclusive discounts, early check-in options, and complimentary upgrades (where available).March is Pet Month at the Southampton Inn. Bring your best four-legged friends at no extra cost (limited to two pets per room).Bring the whole Family: Connecting rooms are reduced for the period March 14th - March 24th and March 28th - March 31st, 2025.Easter weekend at Southampton Inn is a cherished tradition, featuring a delightful lineup of activities for families, couples, and solo travelers alike (April 17-20th, 2025). Guests are invited to partake in the following special events:• Easter Sunday Brunch – Indulge in a farm-to-table brunch at the Inn’s Claude’s Restaurant, featuring fresh, local ingredients and a festive atmosphere. Reservations are highly recommended.• Easter Egg Hunt on the Lawn – A time-honored favorite for children, complete with prizes and sweet treats.• Springtime Strolls & Beach Walks – Enjoy the picturesque surroundings with complimentary maps for self-guided nature walks.• Art & Culture in Southampton – Explore the nearby Parrish Art Museum, Southampton History Museum, and local galleries, celebrating the artistic spirit of the Hamptons. In March and April 2025, the Parrish Art Museum will host the annual Student Exhibition from March 15th to April 27th, showcasing over 1,000 young artists’ works, including projects with visiting artist Andrea Cote. Additionally, “Shirin Neshat: Born of Fire” starts April 20th. the Southampton History Museum will host a Spring Break program on April 17th, focusing on historic plants and farming.• Catch up with Cinema at the newly refurbished and relaunched Southampton Playhouse. A couple of minutes’ walk from the Southampton is the re-opened Southampton Playhouse which is screening the latest offerings with IMAX, IMAX 3D and Dolby Atmos surround-sound.Please note that all special rates are Subject to limitations and availability. Cannot be combined with any other promotions. All special rates exclude taxes, fees, and gratuity.About the Southampton Inn:The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer from historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more, all at a great value for money price point. Breakfast is served every day at Claude’s and brunch on the weekends. Claude’s, The Library, The Ballroom and gardens are all popular spots for parties and events.For more information, please visit: www.southamptoninn.com IG: @Southampton_Inn | F: @SouthamptonInn | X/T: @Southampton_Inn

