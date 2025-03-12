Wix Launches New Automation Builder to Power Advanced Business Workflows

The automation builder streamlines complex business logic into dynamic automated workflows with a visual canvas, flexible conditions, formulas, and full customization

NEW YORK – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, today announced its new automation builder, designed to support advanced business workflows with a highly intuitive, fully customizable automation engine. The automation builder introduces a dynamic visual canvas that allows users to map out and manage complex automation logic with precision, ensuring businesses can create workflows that align with their specific operational needs. This level of data-driven customization ultimately enables businesses to better boost customer retention and revenue growth.

The builder’s clear and intuitive design makes it easier than ever to build and manage automations, significantly improving efficiency by streamlining and automating tasks and, ultimately, enhancing overall user experience. With the addition of conditions and formulas, the automation builder now allows users to create more accurate, highly tailored workflows that adapt to their business needs allowing businesses to operate more smoothly and effectively. All automations, regardless of the apps they are connected to, can be managed from a single, user-friendly automation table, where users can access key metrics like trigger counts, view summaries, and make real-time adjustments. Email automations also provide detailed statistics, offering valuable insights into success rates and recipient engagement—allowing businesses to refine and optimize their communications.

Wix Automations has a native integration with Wix Services, allowing businesses to leverage rich, contextual business data for more advanced workflows. For example, a business can create an automation that rewards repeat customers with unique coupons based on their purchase behavior, number of purchases or total spending. Furthermore, users can generate a discount where the coupon amount is based on purchase spending, or products bought.

“Wix Automations empowers businesses of all sizes to grow and manage their operations by automating crucial tasks, and the new automation builder marks an exciting step toward unlocking even more advanced capabilities on the Automations platform,” said Guy Itzhaki, Head of Wix Automations. “With deep Wix integration, businesses can leverage real-time data to create smarter, more impactful workflows. Sophisticated users can design complex, custom workflows, while less experienced users can start with predefined templates that are easy to adjust to their specific needs. This flexibility ensures that businesses at any level can take full advantage of automations. Whether it's sending reservation reminders for restaurants or managing overdue invoices for freelancers, Wix Automations provides businesses with powerful tools to streamline operations, drive engagement, and scale efficiently.”

The automation builder is available on Wix and Wix Studio, offering free access to a limited quota of actions such as emails and SMS. Users can unlock additional actions quotas through optional premium upgrades. Try the automation builder here .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com

1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.

Attachments

Automation builder 1 A business can create an automation that rewards customers with unique coupons based on how much they spent. Automation builder 2 The automation builder introduces a dynamic visual canvas that allows users to map out and manage complex automation logic with precision, ensuring businesses can create workflows that align with their specific operational needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.