In Japan, DDG Ellard underlines role of business in strengthening trading system

DDG Ellard highlighted that the WTO’s work extends beyond tariffs and trade in goods to areas such as services, digital trade, intellectual property, standards, and trade facilitation. Addressing the risks of fragmentation of the trading system, she called for strengthened multilateral cooperation.

DDG Ellard underscored the urgent need for WTO members to pursue meaningful reforms, as well as revitalizing negotiations. 

She also recognized Keidanren’s key role in supporting a robust multilateral trading system and reforming the WTO. 

Keidanren represents more than 1,500 companies and more than 100 nationwide industrial associations in Japan.

