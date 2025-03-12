Packaging Adhesives Market Size, Report: 2033 Key Data – Data Analysis by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The packaging adhesives market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 15.8 billion in 2024 to USD 21.5 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 3.5%.

The packaging adhesives market has been experiencing substantial growth due to the rising demand for flexible and sustainable packaging solutions across various industries. Packaging adhesives play a crucial role in ensuring the durability, integrity, and functionality of packaging materials. These adhesives are widely used in food and beverage packaging, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and industrial packaging applications. With the increasing emphasis on lightweight packaging, recyclability, and product safety, the demand for advanced adhesive solutions continues to rise. The growing trend toward eco-friendly and biodegradable adhesives is further shaping the market landscape, making it a dynamic and evolving industry.

Market Drivers and Growth Factors

Several factors are driving the growth of the packaging adhesives market. One of the primary drivers is the expanding food and beverage industry, which requires high-performance adhesives for flexible and rigid packaging solutions. The rise in e-commerce has also fueled the demand for strong and durable packaging adhesives to ensure secure shipment and handling of goods. Additionally, advancements in adhesive technology, such as water-based and solvent-free adhesives, are gaining traction due to their reduced environmental impact and improved safety standards. The growing preference for sustainable and recyclable packaging materials has further accelerated the adoption of innovative adhesive solutions.

Restraints in the Market

Despite its positive growth trajectory, the packaging adhesives market faces certain challenges. One of the key restraints is the volatility in raw material prices, which affects production costs and profitability for manufacturers. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations on the use of solvent-based adhesives pose challenges for companies, requiring them to invest in eco-friendly alternatives. The increasing awareness of plastic waste and environmental concerns has also led to the adoption of bio-based adhesives, but their higher costs and limited availability remain barriers to widespread adoption. Furthermore, the complex regulatory landscape across different regions makes compliance a challenging aspect for adhesive manufacturers.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

3M, Arkema Group (Bostik), AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Ashland, Dow, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Jowat SE, Paramelt RMC B.V., and Wacker Chemie AG

The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Packaging Adhesives Market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Packaging Adhesives Market

Packaging Adhesives Market Segmentation Analysis

Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot-Melt

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Corrugated Packaging

Cases & Cartons

Labeling

Flexible Packaging

Folding Cartons

Specialty Packaging

Others

By

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

