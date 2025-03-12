Giftify, Inc. Reports Surge in Pharmacy Retailer Gift Card Demand Following GLP-1 Medication Savings Initiative

Record Inventory Increase Meets Growing Consumer Demand for Healthcare Cost-Saving Solutions

Surge Driven by Ozempic and Zepbound Prescription Savings Opportunities Combined with Seasonal Health Product Purchases

SCHAUMBURG, IL, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced a significant increase in gift card sales following its announcement of a smart savings program for GLP-1 diabetes and weight loss medications.

CardCash.com, Giftify's secondary gift card exchange platform, experienced an overall 916% week-over-week increase in the face value of gift cards sold across major pharmacy retailers, including CVS and Walgreens. This surge follows the Company’s recent announcement of innovative savings opportunities for consumers purchasing high-cost prescription medications such as Ozempic (semaglutide) from Novo Nordisk and Zepbound (tirzepatide) from Eli Lilly, in addition to increased consumer demand for seasonal cold and flu remedies and other winter health products.

"The response to our pharmacy gift card savings initiative has exceeded our expectations," said Ketan Thakker, CEO of Giftify, Inc. "This significant growth demonstrates the value proposition of our business model and validates our strategic expansion into the healthcare sector.”

To meet this growing demand, we have significantly increased our inventory levels:

CVS inventory levels grew by 120% year-over-year;

year-over-year; Walgreens inventory experienced a remarkable 736% increase.

This inventory expansion ensures CardCash can continue to meet consumer needs while maintaining competitive discount rates.

"Our latest promotional efforts have resonated strongly with consumers, leading to a measurable increase in sales activity," said Carol Rosenblum, Marketing Manager at CardCash.com. "We are committed to supporting our customers by not only offering savings on essential medications like Ozempic and Zepbound, but also ensuring convenient access to gift card solutions across our retail partners during this peak season for health-related product purchasing."

The Company has placed increased emphasis on its pharmacy gift card program to address the growing critical need for improved preventive care and affordable access to newer treatment options. By providing practical tools to reduce prescription costs, CardCash.com supports broader healthcare accessibility while expanding Giftify's market reach.

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com and www.cardcash.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

