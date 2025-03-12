Itron Launches IntelliFLEX Solution to Strengthen Grid Reliability and Optimize Distributed Energy Resource Integration

Groundbreaking Grid-Edge DERMS Solution Enhances Local Resilience, Demand Flexibility and Real-Time DER Coordination

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is helping utilities improve integration of distributed energy resources (DERs) and enhance grid flexibility with its IntelliFLEX solution. As a grid edge DERMS solution, IntelliFLEX facilitates real-time visibility, control and optimization of behind-the-meter DERs. Utilities are experiencing a rapid increase in DERs, and Itron’s modular, scalable solution reduces the need for costly infrastructure upgrades. By leveraging Grid Edge Intelligence, Itron's IntelliFLEX solution uniquely enables utilities to integrate more DERs, such as electric vehicles and solar, unlocking up to 20% more capacity in the distribution grid, deferring expensive infrastructure upgrades. Itron will showcase the IntelliFLEX solution, which is available globally, at DISTRIBUTECH 2025, in booth #3008, March 24-27.

As an integral part of Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence (GEI) portfolio, IntelliFLEX is a validated and trusted end-to-end solution built for more responsive, near real-time DER optimization. The solution enables DER aggregation, forecasting and AI-driven load balancing across various technologies, including AMI networks, DER aggregators and a wide variety of consumer energy assets. Key capabilities of the IntelliFLEX solution include orchestrating utility-wide programs to support aggregated capacity and low-voltage distribution level grid services, peak demand management and flexible interconnection strategies. The solution can be deployed with all of Itron’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) networks, third-party AMI networks or as a standalone solution. With flexibility at the forefront, Itron’s IntelliFLEX solution supports utilities in any phase of their grid modernization and DER integration journeys. When coupled with distributed intelligence and AMI data, the solution optimizes grid capacity through advanced planning, visibility and management of DERs.

Key Grid Benefits

Grid Edge Intelligence : Leveraging existing AMI data to provide low-voltage distribution system visibility from customer premise to service transformer, improving outage management and customer energy savings

: Leveraging existing AMI data to provide low-voltage distribution system visibility from customer premise to service transformer, improving outage management and customer energy savings Grid Planning & Operations Integration : With leading ADMS providers, enabling bi-directional data streaming from AMI to Grid Operations, Planning and Forecasting

: With leading ADMS providers, enabling bi-directional data streaming from AMI to Grid Operations, Planning and Forecasting Real-Time DER Coordination : Seamlessly integrate and manage EVs, batteries, controllable loads and solar assets to reduce peak loads through proprietary device protocols and standards-based integrations (IEEE 2030.5, OCPP, OpenADR)

: Seamlessly integrate and manage EVs, batteries, controllable loads and solar assets to reduce peak loads through proprietary device protocols and standards-based integrations (IEEE 2030.5, OCPP, OpenADR) Improved Reliability : Potential to reduce customer outages caused by mismatches in supply and demand through dynamic DER optimization and consumer engagement

: Potential to reduce customer outages caused by mismatches in supply and demand through dynamic DER optimization and consumer engagement Regulatory Compliance and DER Visibility : Enables utilities to meet evolving regulatory standards (e.g. FERC 2222 in U.S., NEM reform in Australia, §14a EnWG in Germany) and accelerate interconnection approvals

: Enables utilities to meet evolving regulatory standards (e.g. FERC 2222 in U.S., NEM reform in Australia, §14a EnWG in Germany) and accelerate interconnection approvals Scalable and Secure Operations: Utilizes AI-driven forecasting to support millions of DERs, ensuring highly accurate demand predictions

“Itron’s IntelliFLEX solution addresses rising electrification, renewables integration and DER adoption, ensuring cost-effective, scalable grid modernization. This unique, DI-enabled DERMS solution unlocks unprecedented real-time, operational capabilities for utilities experiencing rapid DER growth,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “This groundbreaking solution not only reduces operating expenses for utilities but also helps their customers save money and provides equal access to services for all utility customers. With Itron, utilities can now incorporate managed DERs into critical asset protection planning, infrastructure investment deferrals, grid resiliency plans, active load shaping and non-wires alternatives to capacity demands.”

Additional Solution Details

IntelliFLEX is an end-to-end solution proven at scale designed to drive real-time grid flexibility and efficiency by:

Enabling utility grade operations – Builds on top of Itron’s robust Intelligent Edge Operating System (IEOS).

AI-powered Grid Optimization – Uses predictive analytics and forecasting for enhanced DER management, improving load balancing strategies.

Seamless Utility Integration – Connects with AMI, ADMS, GIS and Utility Operations, reducing deployment costs Providing scalability at grid-wide levels, managing millions of DERs for large-scale program implementation.



Availability

Itron's IntelliFLEX solution is available now, globally. Learn more on the IntelliFLEX solution page.

