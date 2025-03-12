ORIGENCE ANNOUNCES GENERAL BRADFORD SHWEDO AS A KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR LENDING TECH LIVE ’25 CONFERENCE

Irvine, California, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, a leading provider of lending technology solutions, announces General Bradford Shwedo as a keynote speaker for its Lending Tech Live ’25 conference, scheduled for June 16-18, 2025, at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tenn.

General Shwedo will deliver a keynote session titled “Emerging cyber threats: Global trends and their impact on credit unions.” In this session, he will examine cybersecurity trends emerging from global events in regions like Ukraine, China, North Korea, and the Middle East. He will analyze real-world cyber incidents and tactics to explore their potential impact on financial institutions – especially credit unions and discuss strategies to stay ahead of evolving threats.

General Shwedo is the senior vice president for special programs at Pentagon Federal Credit Union, specializing in cyber, insider threat, and risk analysis. He also serves as the first director of the Institute of Future Conflict for the Department of the Air Force. Previously, he was Lieutenant General on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, serving as Director for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Cyber/Chief Information Officer (CIO). Shwedo previously served as the U.S. Air Force CEO, overseeing a $17 billion portfolio and global cyber operations. He pioneered the Air Force’s first operational cyber warfare units and commanded at multiple levels. His leadership extended to the CIA, NSA, and U.S. Cyber Command.

“As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated and unpredictable, credit unions must stay ahead of emerging risks to protect their members and institutions,” explained Erika Hill, vice president of marketing for Origence. “General Shwedo’s deep expertise in cybersecurity and risk analysis will provide credit unions with critical insights on navigating today’s global cyber landscape. His session will equip attendees with actionable strategies to strengthen their security posture and safeguard the future of lending.”

Lending Tech Live ’25 is a dynamic credit union-specific event packed with informative keynotes, cutting-edge technology showcases, and in-depth sessions on the latest trends in lending. Following a record-breaking year in 2024 with the highest attendance ever, Lending Tech Live ’25 continues as the leading lending conference in the credit union industry. This year’s event will highlight innovative tools and strategies designed to transform the lending landscape, with a strong focus on digital transformation and operational efficiency.

About Origence

Origence provides lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped thousands of credit unions process more than 97 million applications, including 8.6 million applications in 2024. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Learn more at origence.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

