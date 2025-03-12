myGwork Secures New Investment & Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Inclusive Workplace Growth

LONDON, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- myGwork, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ talent and networking platform, proudly announces a new round of investment alongside key leadership appointments. This latest funding will accelerate its mission to create safer, more inclusive workplaces, empowering LGBTQ+ professionals and allies.

With this new round of funding, myGwork’s total investment now exceeds £4 million over the past four years. This additional capital will support international expansion and enhance myGwork’s e-learning offerings, recruitment solutions, and employer branding services – equipping businesses and professionals with the tools to build truly inclusive workplaces.

Seasoned entrepreneur and myGwork investor Phil Hollingdale, founder of six successful tech startups, led the latest funding round. His most recent venture, Cushon, a workplace digital wealth platform, was acquired by NatWest Group in June 2023.

Hollingdale first invested in myGwork in July 2023, and along with several associates contributed over £1 million in growth capital to support myGwork’s continued expansion in the UK and overseas. With over 35 years of experience, Hollingdale now steps into the role of Chairman, where he will provide strategic guidance, oversee governance, and support key business decisions to drive sustainable growth and innovation.

“I am excited to join myGwork at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey. Inclusive workplaces are essential for both business success and social progress, and myGwork is at the forefront of driving this change globally. With this latest investment, we are well-positioned to expand internationally, enhance our offerings, and empower even more businesses and professionals to build truly inclusive environments. I look forward to supporting the team as Chairman and helping shape the next phase of myGwork’s success,” shared Hollingdale.

Key Drivers of myGwork’s Success

A key driver of myGwork’s success is its extensive network of 350+ inclusive employers offering thousands of job opportunities. Last year alone, myGwork attracted over 8.5 million job seekers looking for roles with companies committed to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).



Earlier this year, following the new U.S. administration’s executive orders banning DEI initiatives in the federal government, myGwork experienced a 120% surge in traffic from U.S. job seekers, highlighting the growing demand for inclusive workplaces.

Other major factors behind myGwork’s success are its two flagship annual events: WorkPride (taking place on 16-20 June 2025) – the largest five-day online conference focused on workplace inclusion and now open for registration, and WorkFair – a global virtual careers fair for LGBTQ+ students, graduates and allies. Both of these events also attract thousands of attendees worldwide, further strengthening myGwork’s impact in fostering inclusive workplaces.

Other New Appointments

As myGwork celebrates over 10 years of championing workplace inclusion , the latest round of investment has enabled the company to welcome three other experienced leaders to help propel its next phase of growth. They include:

Sarah Willcocks – Managing Director

With over 25 years of expertise in technology, eCommerce, and digital transformation, Sarah Willcocks has a proven track record of leading high-performing teams and driving business growth across multiple sectors. She will bring invaluable strategic and operational leadership to myGwork as it continues to scale globally.



“I am thrilled to join myGwork as Managing Director, leading a platform dedicated to empowering diverse workforces worldwide. Creating inclusive, equitable and thriving workplaces is essential for innovation and success. I am excited to be part of such an inspiring team and look forward to helping our users and clients achieve their goals,” stated Willcocks.

Richard Egginton – Chief Technology Officer

Joining as Chief Technology Officer, Richard Egginton will spearhead technological innovation at myGwork, ensuring the platform continues to deliver seamless and impactful solutions for employers and professionals alike. Egginton brings over 25 years of experience in technology roles across multiple industries. Over the past 12 years, he has successfully led global transformation initiatives, building high-performing teams that drive technology solutions and business growth in service-focused industries.

“I am thrilled to be joining myGwork at such a pivotal time. Technology will play a critical role in achieving our goals, and I am incredibly motivated by the opportunity to use my expertise to support the LGBTQ+ community,” shared Egginton.

Charlie Eva – Business Development Manager

With 13 years of sales experience and eight years in recruitment advertising at industry leaders like TotalJobs and CV-Library, Charlie Eva is a dedicated DEI advocate. His expertise will be instrumental in fostering new partnerships and expanding myGwork’s global presence.

“Joining a company that not only champions but actively advances workplace inclusion is a privilege. I am incredibly proud to be part of an organisation making such a meaningful impact,” stated Eva.

Looking Ahead

As myGwork embarks on its next decade of growth, this strategic expansion and unwavering commitment to DEI will continue to empower businesses and professionals to foster truly inclusive work environments.

“This latest investment and the addition of exceptional leadership talent demonstrates myGwork’s resilience and continued success, even in the face of growing challenges to DEI efforts – particularly in the U.S. While some companies retreat from inclusion, many are doubling down, proving that workplace diversity is not just the right thing to do, but also a key driver of business success,” stated Adrien & Pierre Gaubert, Co-founders of myGwork. “With Phil, Sarah, Richard and Charlie joining our existing team, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth, enhance our offerings, and expand our global impact on workplace inclusion. This progress demonstrates that organisations worldwide remain deeply committed to inclusion, despite external pressures.”

About myGwork

myGwork is the largest talent platform and professional network for LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers, and anyone who believes in workplace equality. It empowers the LGBTQ+ community by offering individual members a safe space where they can connect with inclusive employers, find jobs, mentors, professional events, e-learning/training, news, and much more.

myGwork’s co-founders and twin brothers Adrien and Pierre Gaubert have won many accolades in the diversity and inclusion space since setting up the platform. Most recently they have been shortlisted for the 2024 National Diversity Awards as Entrepreneurs of Excellence. They have been honoured as 2023’s inspirational role models in the Global Diversity List and featured in the UK’s Top 50 inclusion champions in the 2022/23 Diversity Power List. They also won the Attitude Young LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur of the Year Award and were named as one of the Top 100 Global LGBT+ OUTstanding Executives. myGwork has won many awards too. Most recently myGwork scooped the 2023 Award for the D&I Tech Initiative category, and the co-founders, as well as the Bank of London’s 2022 Rainbow Honours. It was also shortlisted for the 2023 European Diversity Awards and the 2022 Digital Leaders Impact Awards celebrating UK tech for good. Additionally, the company has been listed in the Top 5 Startups with Pride by Geek Times and won the Diva Magazine Award of Corporate Allies.

