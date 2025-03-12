MarieBelle Entertains: A Love Letter to Chocolate, Elegance, and Hospitality

Mariebelle Chocolate Logo Mariebelle Entertains by Maribel Lieberman (Photo Credit: Rizzoli)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In MarieBelle Entertains, chocolatier and founder of MarieBelle New York, Maribel Lieberman invites readers into her world of gracious entertaining, exquisite flavors, and timeless hospitality. Known for her artisanal chocolates and passion for refined indulgence, Lieberman shares her personal philosophy on hosting—where food, design, and meaningful connections come together to create unforgettable experiences.More than just a cookbook, MarieBelle Entertains is a visual feast, filled with stunning photography, elegant tablescapes, and decadent recipes that reflect Lieberman’s unique fusion of European sophistication and Latin warmth. Readers will find a variety of seasonal menus, from intimate afternoon teas to lavish dinner parties, each accompanied by thoughtful details on presentation, floral arrangements, and signature MarieBelle chocolate pairings.Throughout the book, Lieberman’s personal anecdotes—inspired by her upbringing in Honduras, her travels, and her career as a chocolatier—offer an insightful and heartfelt guide to celebrating life through food and hospitality. Whether preparing a chocolate-infused brunch, a chic cocktail soirée, or a holiday gathering, MarieBelle Entertains provides readers with the inspiration and tools to host with elegance, ease, and charm.Perfect for food lovers, home entertainers, and chocolate connoisseurs, this book is a testament to the joy of gathering, the beauty of fine craftsmanship, and the magic of chocolate at the heart of every celebration.• Format: Hardcover• Category: Cooking - Entertaining• Publisher: Rizzoli• Dimensions: 9.78 x 1.06 x 9.76 inches• Pages: 240• ISBN: 978-0-8478-3722-9MarieBelle Entertains is available for purchase from the Mariebelle NY website, Rizzoli, Amazon and Barnes & Noble online and other bookstores.About Mariebelle New York:MarieBelle New York founder and CEO Maribel Lieberman was born and raised near the cacao fields of Honduras and, as a young girl, she made and sold sweets to the local community. She emigrated to the U.S. and studied at The Parsons School of Design where she developed her innate sensibility for luxury goods, fine food and elegant fashion. She launched her entrepreneurial career in the 1990s with Maribel Gourmet Cuisine, a catering enterprise serving high-profile clients, U.S. Diplomats, and a U.S. President. In October 2000, Maribel opened the doors of her first retail shop, Lunettes Et Chocolat. This was an eclectic boutique offering designer eyewear and handmade chocolates.Shortly after in 2001, Maribel opened MarieBelle New York in Soho. MarieBelle NY quickly gained a loyal following from local and international customers with discerning palettes. Word made it to Oprah about MarieBelle NY and her unparalleled Aztec Hot Chocolate, which she announced as one of her "favorite things.” From these beginnings. MarieBelle NY is recognized as a top chocolate house with stores in New York and Japan.For more information about MarieBelle Chocolates, visit www.mariebelle.com IG: @mariebelleofficial | F: MarieBelleNewYork | X / T: @MarieBelleNY

