North Shore Aesthetics Introduces Motiva Implants for Breast Augmentation

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Shore Aesthetics, a plastic surgery practice based in Northbrook, IL, has introduced Motiva Implants as an additional option for patients seeking breast augmentation . Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Schlechter now offers Motiva Implants alongside other available breast implant options, expanding the choices for individuals considering these procedures.Motiva Implants have been used internationally for over a decade and are known for their design, materials, and safety profile. Patients undergoing breast augmentation often seek information on the differences between implant brands, including factors such as durability, risk of complications, and long-term outcomes. The availability of Motiva Implants at North Shore Aesthetics allows for further discussion between patients and their surgeon about the most suitable implant type for their needs.Considerations for Breast Implant SelectionPatients considering breast implants typically evaluate various factors, including aesthetic preferences, safety, and potential risks. One of the concerns associated with breast implants is capsular contracture, a condition where scar tissue forms around the implant, sometimes leading to discomfort or changes in breast shape. Motiva Implants are designed to lower the risk of capsular contracture compared to other implant options, though no implant can completely eliminate this possibility.Another safety consideration in breast implant procedures is Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). BIA-ALCL is a rare type of lymphoma associated primarily with textured-surface implants. To date, there have been no reported cases of BIA-ALCL linked to Motiva Implants, which have a smooth surface design. However, the overall risk of BIA-ALCL remains low across all breast implant types.Motiva Implants are also noted for their implant shell material, which is intended to reduce the likelihood of bacterial contamination during surgery. While infection is a potential risk with any surgical procedure, materials that help minimize bacterial adherence can contribute to overall patient safety.Warranty and Longevity of Motiva ImplantsPatients often inquire about the long-term durability of breast implants and the warranties provided by manufacturers. Motiva Implants include a standard warranty, with the option for patients to purchase an extended warranty that provides longer financial protection in certain situations. The extended coverage offers additional support for patients who want added reassurance regarding their implants over time.While Motiva Implants have been available internationally for over 14 years, they are relatively newer in the U.S. market. Their use in other countries has provided data regarding their performance and safety, contributing to their growing adoption among plastic surgeons.Breast Surgery at North Shore AestheticsNorth Shore Aesthetics offers a range of surgical procedures, including breast augmentation, breast lifts, and breast reduction. The introduction of Motiva Implants adds to the implant choices available for patients undergoing these procedures. Dr. Benjamin Schlechter, the lead surgeon at North Shore Aesthetics, has extensive experience performing various breast procedures and provides consultations to help patients determine the most appropriate implant type based on their goals and medical considerations.In addition to breast surgery, North Shore Aesthetics offers body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and non-invasive aesthetic treatments. The practice provides patients with the opportunity to explore different cosmetic procedures in a setting that prioritizes patient education and informed decision-making.About North Shore AestheticsNorth Shore Aesthetics is a plastic surgery practice located in Northbrook, IL. Founded in 2012 by Dr. Benjamin Schlechter, the practice serves patients from the North Shore area of Chicago and the surrounding counties. North Shore Aesthetics offers a range of cosmetic procedures, including surgical and non-surgical options for facial rejuvenation, body contouring, and breast surgery. Dr. Schlechter is a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 28 years of experience in the field. His practice is focused on providing a variety of options for patients seeking aesthetic and surgical procedures. In addition to surgical treatments, North Shore Aesthetics has a medical spa that offers non-invasive cosmetic procedures such as injectables, fillers, and skincare treatments.Patients seeking more information about Motiva Implants or other services at North Shore Aesthetics can contact the practice directly.

