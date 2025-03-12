Boat Rental Market Set to Sail to USD 31.2 Billion by 2031: Trends Steering the Future of Leisure Boating

Boat Rental Industry

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boat Rental Market by Boat Type (Inboard Boats, Outboard Boats, Sail Boats, Others), by Boat Size (Less than 30 ft, between 30 and 79 ft, Greater than 79 ft), by Power (Engine Powered, Man Powered, Sail Propelled), by Activity (Sailing and leisure, Fishing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. The global boat rental market size was valued at $18.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $31.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08443 The increasing awareness for health & fitness has been rapidly surging, thereby encouraging people to take part in sports and recreational activities, such as kayaking, which is one of the major factors propelling the man powered segment. In addition, sport enthusiasts are showing interest toward recreational water sports, including canoeing and rafting, resulting in increased demand for man powered rental boat services. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on technological advancements to innovate man powered watercrafts, which is also expected to fuel the boat rental industry growth in near future.Europe is expected to dominate the global boat rental market. Manufacturers in the European region are now venturing into sustainable development and have increased their efforts to produce environment friendly yachts. For instance, Catamaran has made luxury yacht out of 75% recycled material. In addition, the Vaan R4 is made of circular materials that can be recycled at the end of the boat’s useful life. The boat also includes natural materials, including the cork, linen, silk alternative lyocell, a plant-based leather substitute, and certified wood. Such efforts not only provide premium luxury but also impart no negative impact on the environment.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08443 The growth of the global boat rental market is propelling , due to growth in marine tourism industry across the globe, development of online platforms for availing boat rental services, and shift toward alternative sources of energy & rise in disposable income coupled with purchasing power. However, high cost associated with renting a boat and environmental concerns associated with boating are the factors that hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancement in boats and boat engines is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.Based on boat size, the less than 30 ft segment held the lion’s share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The greater than 79 ft segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across Europe held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.Key players operating in the global boat rental market include 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐉𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤&𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭, 𝐆𝐞𝐭𝐌𝐲𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭, 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐫, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐮, 𝐇𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐍𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐥, 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐙𝐢𝐳𝐨𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/boat-rental-market/purchase-options KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy boat type, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By boat size, the greater than 79 ft segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By power, the engine powered segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By activity, the fishing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-60-80-feet-motorized-yacht-charter-market-A14325 - U.S. 60-80 Feet Motorized Yacht Charter Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-boat-market-A10180 - Solar Boat Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Battery Type, by Solar Panel Type, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-transmission-valve-spool-market-A13876 - Automotive Transmission Valve Spool Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Transmission Type, Speed and Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-cranes-market-A12175 - Autonomous Cranes Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Business Type, Mobility and End User Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 