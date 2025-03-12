SUSE Security Integrates with Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Security Copilot to Enable Automated Threat Response

SUSE Security and Microsoft Sentinel offer enhanced enterprise security posture for more complete threat protection

ORLANDO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUSECON – SUSE® , a global leader in innovative, open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced an integration between SUSE Security and Microsoft Sentinel, a cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) solution. The integration, enhanced by the generative AI capabilities of Microsoft Security Copilot, empowers joint customers with a unified security approach across hybrid IT environments.

“This new integration is a robust security solution for any organization running cloud native workloads on Microsoft Azure and is a great example of how AI is being used to advance enterprise cybersecurity strategies,” said Laurent Mechain, Global Head of Cloud at SUSE. “We’re excited to deepen our existing work with Microsoft and reinforce our commitment to powering open, secure innovation.”

“In a cybersecurity landscape that is growing increasingly complex, it's crucial that organizations have the right tools to quickly identify and mitigate security threats,” said David Houlding, Director, Global Healthcare Security & Compliance Strategy at Microsoft. “Collaborating with SUSE will help our mutual customers streamline their security operations and, ultimately, better protect against threats.”

Managing security posture across different platforms and environments, especially amid an increasing volume and sophistication of security threats, is a challenge for many enterprises today. This new integration helps address that challenge with a centralized security dashboard, offering customers broader visibility of security threats across environments and the ability to respond to them with automated actions. Microsoft Sentinel raises an alert based on the data and autonomously quarantines the node to prevent any spread while waiting for a human review, significantly accelerating the response time.

With this new integration, data from SUSE Security events is funneled directly into Microsoft Sentinel. Microsoft Security Copilot then analyzes the data and shares AI-driven recommendations for threat mitigation, giving customers the ability to proactively address potential threats. Microsoft Security Copilot can also correlate SUSE Security data with other data sources within Sentinel to identify patterns and anomalies that could indicate a sophisticated attack.

This integration provides the following benefits:

Improved Visibility: bringing all signals from SUSE Security together in Sentinel provides a comprehensive view of security threats across hybrid IT environments, eliminating blind spots.

Faster Threat Response: AI-driven recommendations from Security Copilot enable proactive threat mitigation and faster incident response.

Enhanced Threat Detection: Security Copilot correlates SUSE Security data with other data sources within Sentinel to identify complex and sophisticated attacks that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Streamlined Security Operations: The integration simplifies security management by centralizing data and providing AI-powered insights.

Stronger Security Posture: Combining SUSE's Kubernetes security with Microsoft's security tools creates a robust security solution.



SUSE Security offers SUSE Rancher Prime, a best-in-class enterprise container management platform, that will manage your Kubernetes clusters across heterogeneous environments, taking security and compliance into account. When combined with Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Security Copilot, provides comprehensive threat intelligence, AI-driven insights and automated protection.

