Prestige Wealth Inc. announces that its subsidiary InnoSphere integrates DeepSeek, accelerating full-scale transformation into AI Fintech

HONG KONG, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ: PWM) (“PWM”, or the “Company”), a wealth management and asset management services provider based in Hong Kong, today announced that, InnoSphere Tech Inc., a wholly owned AI fintech subsidiary of Prestige Wealth Inc., has undergone a major upgrade with the official integration of DeepSeek, a cutting-edge AI technology. By seamlessly incorporating top-tier large language models such as ChatGPT and LLaMA3—alongside real-time market data and a proprietary financial knowledge base—InnoSphere aims to develop the next generation of AI-powered fintech systems. This initiative is designed to provide global clients with smarter, more efficient fintech solutions, driving operational efficiency and business productivity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact: Prestige Wealth Inc. Investor Relations Department Email: ir@prestigefh.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.