Korea's Centrifugation Market Booms with Strong Government Support and Technological Advancements

The South Korean centrifugation market is highly driven by the growing need for technical development and industrial automation.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The korea Centrifugation Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 48.90 billion in 2024 to USD 82.60 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 6.00%. The South Korean centrifugation market is witnessing significant growth, driven by rapid advancements in industrial automation and strong government backing. With a focus on innovation, the South Korean government has allocated approximately $2 billion to integrate high-precision machinery like centrifuges across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food processing, and chemical industries. These efforts aim to enhance efficiency and maintain South Korea's competitive edge in global markets.

Market Growth Fueled by Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

The increasing demand for centrifuges in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries is a major driver of market growth. South Korea has seen substantial investments in research and development, with the government providing over $1.5 billion annually to support pharmaceutical innovation. As a result, centrifuges are playing a critical role in vaccine production, drug purification, and biological research.

In 2022, South Korea’s pharmaceutical exports reached $18.6 billion, marking a 10% increase from the previous year. The growing emphasis on biopharmaceuticals and gene therapy has further fueled demand for advanced centrifuge systems, solidifying South Korea’s position as a leader in biotechnological research.

Challenges Facing the Centrifugation Market

Despite strong growth, the market faces challenges such as high initial investment costs and strict regulatory requirements. Advanced centrifuge systems require significant capital expenditure, making it difficult for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt these technologies. Additionally, South Korea has stringent regulations governing the use of centrifuges in pharmaceutical and food production, ensuring quality and safety but increasing compliance costs for businesses.

However, government initiatives to support industrial automation and technological innovation are expected to mitigate these challenges over time, enabling broader adoption of centrifuge systems across various industries.

Market Insights: Leading Product Segments

The South Korean centrifugation market is categorized into equipment and accessories, with the equipment segment leading in market share. Multipurpose centrifuges are the most widely used due to their versatility across industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and food processing. Government investment in research and development has further boosted demand for these high-precision devices.

Ultracentrifuges represent the fastest-growing segment, playing a crucial role in advanced research areas such as genomics, virology, and nanotechnology. With South Korea prioritizing precision medicine and vaccine development, ultracentrifuges are increasingly used in bioengineering and protein research. The government’s focus on strengthening biotechnology and life sciences research is expected to drive continued growth in this segment.

South Korea’s Global Footprint in Centrifugation Technology

South Korea’s centrifuge industry is not only growing domestically but also making an impact on the global stage. In 2022, the country exported centrifuges worth approximately $2.65 billion, primarily to markets in Japan, the United States, and China. This demonstrates the increasing demand for South Korean centrifugation technology worldwide and highlights the country’s strong presence in the global industrial automation sector.

Korea Centrifugation Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The South Korean centrifugation market is highly competitive, with major players focusing on innovation, such as the development of advanced centrifuge technologies for research and healthcare applications. Companies are expanding their product offerings, including ultracentrifuges for high-precision research. Government initiatives supporting the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors further drive market growth. Demand for multipurpose centrifuges remains strong, and the ultracentrifuge is increasingly growing because of rising research activities in genomics and vaccine production. Market prospects are good due to sustained technology advancement and government support.

In April 2023, Eppendorf, a leading life science company, introduced the Centrifuge 5427 R, its first microcentrifuge with hydrocarbon cooling. This sustainable innovation features a natural cooling agent with nearly zero Global Warming Potential (GWP), ensuring both the protection of laboratory samples and the environment. The device is designed for diverse molecular and cell biology applications, contributing to more eco-friendly lab practices.

Some of the key companies in the global Korea Centrifugation market include:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

Eppendorf SE

Corning Incorporated

Hanil Scientific Inc.

Daihan Scientific Co., Ltd.

DLAB Scientific Co., Ltd.

Korea Centrifugation Latest Industry Updates

In February 2022, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launched the Allegra V-15R refrigerated centrifuge, the most versatile 3-liter benchtop centrifuge. Equipped with ten rotor configurations, 50 programmable runs, and multiple adapters, it supports a wide range of applications, from blood and cell separation to high-throughput screening, offering flexibility for various workflows.

In March 2020, Eppendorf AG acquired Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.'s centrifuge business, including the premium Himac brand. This strategic acquisition expanded Eppendorf's centrifuge portfolio, reinforcing its market leadership in the global centrifuge manufacturing industry. The move positioned Eppendorf as a stronger player in the competitive laboratory equipment sector.

Korea Centrifugation Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Equipment

Multipurpose Centrifuges

Microcentrifuges

Ultracentrifuges

Others

Accessories

By Model Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Benchtop Centrifuges

Floor-Standing Centrifuges

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Clinical

Research

Biotherapeutic Manufacturing

Others

The latest report on the global Korean centrifugation market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Korean centrifugation market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Korean centrifugation market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth.

Korean centrifugation Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries regarding the report or customization options, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

