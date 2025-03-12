Global Automotive Bumper Market worth USD 28 Billion by 2032: Key Trends Driving 4.2% CAGR Growth | says AMR

Automotive Bumper Market Trend

Increase in sales of automobiles globally, rise in customer demand for advanced safety features, and strengthening safety regulations .

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Bumper Market by Type (Standard Bumper, Deep Drop Bumper, Roll Pan Bumper, Step Bumper, Tube Bumper), Material (Steel, Aluminum, Fiber, Plastic), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the Automotive Bumper Market size was valued at $18.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $28 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032. A bumper is a structure that is connected to or integrated with the front & rear ends of the vehicle, and it plays an important role in absorbing the impact during collisions. The bumpers cannot reduce the effect of impact at high speeds but they can reduce the injury caused to the pedestrians struck by the cars. The bumpers protect the hood, fuel, exhaust, and cooling system. Apart from the safety feature, the automotive bumper is also used for the attractive look of vehicles. The bumpers protect the hood, fuel, exhaust, and cooling system. Apart from the safety feature, the automotive bumper is also used for the attractive look of vehicles.Prime determinants of growthThe global automotive bumpers market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by a combination of increase in sales of automobiles globally, an increase in customer demand for advanced safety features, and strengthening safety regulations. Also, technological advancement, the use of composite materials, and the growing trend towards lightweight components are likely to shape the industry's future, enhancing safety and efficiency.The standard bumper segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Based on type, the standard bumper segment held the highest market share in 2022, and a CAGR of 4.9%. It is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, owing to its simple design, low maintenance cost, and easy integration with different vehicle models. However, the tube bumper segment is projected to have the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to simple and compact design. Similarly, tube bumpers are also extensively used in SUVs and offroad vehicles as they provide maximum protection during off-road adventures and in harsh driving environments. Manufacturers are using different materials such as carbon fiber and glass fiber to manufacture durable automotive bumpers. With the growth in the luxury vehicle segment, the demand for fiber bumpers is anticipated to witness a strong growth rate.The passenger vehicle segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Passenger vehicle segment is also projected to witness the strongest growth rate of CAGR 4.4% during the forecast period owing to increasing disposable income among consumers in the developing economy and growing inclination towards personally owned vehicles. Furthermore, rapid urbanization across the globe with a growing population in cities has resulted in consumers spending more on owning a passenger vehicle for daily commute. Moreover, with the growth in electric and hybrid vehicle e-technology, the demand for the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to continue to grow in the coming years. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 FORVIA Faurecia, NTF GROUP HOLDING, KIRCHHOFF Group, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, Plastic Omnium, WARN International Ltd, montaplast gmbh, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Flex-N-Gate Corporation, SMP Deutschland GmbH Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the strongest growth rate of CAGR 5.0% during the forecast period, owing to the higher adoption rates of smart mobility solutions, such as EV and hybrid vehicles in the region, due to an increase in disposable income and growing urbanization. The growing government regulations towards decreasing vehicle emissions, increasing fuel prices, and the trend toward adopting non-fossil fuel-based vehicles are creating more demand for automobiles. The growing vehicle sales in developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia are creating lucrative opportunities for the automotive bumpers market in this region. Moreover, various technological advancements related to the automotive sector because of government initiatives and rising investment in R&D further propel passenger vehicle sales in the region. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 ✦This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the automotive bumper market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing automotive bumper market opportunities. ✦The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. ✦Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. ✦In-depth analysis of the automotive bumper market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities. ✦Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market. ✦Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players. ✦The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global automotive bumper market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies. 