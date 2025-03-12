XJTLU and UNR strengthen academic collaboration

A delegation from the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) visited Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) on 11 March. The two universities signed an agreement and exchanged ideas.

Professor Youmin Xi (left), Executive President of XJTLU, and Brian Sandoval, President of UNR Credit: Zuofu Wang

During the meeting, Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, provided an overview of the University’s innovative education models.

“At XJTLU, we have enhanced our disciplinary education by integrating the best practices from both the West and the East. We have also developed the Syntegrative Education model to train future industry leaders, equipping them with a deep understanding of technology, entrepreneurship, and management.

“We aim to create an ecosystem that fosters innovation through collaboration with industry and society,” Professor Xi said.

Professor Youmin Xi Credit: Zuofu Wang

Brian Sandoval, President of UNR, expressed his admiration for XJTLU’s achievement and introduced UNR’s industry collaboration.

“I’m overwhelmed by how much XJTLU has accomplished in just 20 years – it’s incredibly impressive. I’m really fond of XJTLU’s vision to collaborate with the industry around the university, as we, too, strive to be very innovative.

“In the state of Nevada, we have a lot of new industries – Tesla, Panasonic, Apple, and many more – and we develop graduates who can contribute to these companies. Our integrated approach aligns very closely with what XJTLU’s doing here,” he said.

Brian Sandoval Credit: Zuofu Wang

During the following discussion, both universities expressed interest in deepening the collaboration, particularly in areas such as student exchange and joint research.

“One of my greatest goals was to globalise our campus,” Sandoval said. “And I think it’s very important to have international students come to our campus, and for our students to have the opportunity to come to campuses like XJTLU to learn, and to learn about different cultures, and be able to come back and have a global perspective.”

With the agreement, XJTLU and UNR will create more opportunities for students and staff to engage in cross-border learning and research. The partnership marks another step for XJTLU towards expanding global networks and providing students with enriched international experiences.

Representatives from XJTLU (from left): Jing Wang, Deputy Director of the Learning Mall; Professor Ewout van der Schaft, Associate Dean for Internationalisation at International Business School Suzhou (IBSS); Kirsty Mattinson, Head of XJTLU Global; Professor Jorg Bley, Dean of IBSS; Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU; Dr Xin Bi, Chief Officer of Data; Professor Eng Gee Lim, Dean of School of Advanced Technology; and Dr Tim London, Director of Learning and Teaching at the Academy of Future Education Credit: Zuofu Wang

The delegation from UNR (from left): Professor Donald Easton-Brooks, Dean of the College of Education and Human Development; Professor David Shintani, Vice Provost of Undergraduate Education; Lauralyn Sandoval; Brian Sandoval, President; Professor Chunlin Liu; and Professor Mehmet Tosun, Chief International Officer (not pictured: Professor Indira Chatterjee, Acting Dean of Engineering; Alissa Mortensen, Assistant to the Executive Vice President and Provost; Professor Tin-Yau Tam, Mathematics and Statistics Department Chair; and Frank Zachary LaForge, Assistant General Counsel) Credit: Zuofu Wang

By Xinmin Han

Edited by Tamara Kaup