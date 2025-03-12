BTCC Exchange Presents "Green Beers, Green Gains": A Festive St. Patrick’s Day Trading Campaign

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC Exchange is excited to unveil its latest campaign, " Green Beers, Green Gains ," in celebration of the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day. This limited-time event offers traders a festive way to trade the market momentum while earning exclusive rewards.

From March 11 to March 17, 2025, participants can accumulate 10 lucky beers for every 5,000 USDT in futures trading volume on selected USDT-margined perpetual futures pairs. Every 10 lucky beers can be redeemed for 1 USDT in trading funds, with traders eligible to collect up to 1,000 lucky beers throughout the campaign. These trading fund rewards can be used as margins for trading, covering losses, trading fees, and funding fees on the platform.

To add to the excitement, traders who reach a total futures trading volume of 1,000,000 USDT on selected pairs will qualify for an additional 50 USDT bonus. This exclusive reward is available to the first 100 qualifying participants.

The selected pairs include some of the most trending cryptocurrencies, including ADA, PI, SUI, TRUMP, and HBAR, giving traders the opportunity to leverage market momentum.

Beyond the St. Patrick’s Day celebration, BTCC is also hosting its mega giveaway as part of its participation in the TOKEN2049 event – Trade To Win . This global trading competition features luxury prizes, including Rolex watches, Ducati motorcycles, and the grand prize – a Tesla Cybertruck. Top traders will also have the chance to win TOKEN2049 tickets and meet the BTCC team in person at the event in Dubai.

BTCC Exchange invites traders to join the "Green Beers, Green Gains" campaign and stay tuned for even more exciting initiatives coming soon.

Sign up for the St. Patrick’s Day campaign: https://www.btcc.com/en-US/market-events/activity/Stpatricksday

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC Exchange is one of the world’s longest-running crypto exchanges. Dedicated to providing a secure and user-centric trading platform, the exchange provides a comprehensive range of services, including spot and futures trading and the user-favourite copy trading, catering to both novice and experienced traders alike.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

Contact: press@btcc.com

