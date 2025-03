Airport Ground & Cargo Handling Services Market to Hit USD 81.83 Billion by 2030 | With 10.80% CAGR Growth

Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market

Rising Investment in Airport Infrastructure to Augment Market Growth | Key Players Are Focused On Providing a Variety of Cost-Effective Services To Survive In The Market” — Fortune Business Insights

NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global airport ground and cargo handling services market was valued at USD 35.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand from USD 39.91 billion in 2023 to USD 81.83 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 10.80% during the forecast period. North America led the market with a 35.2% share in 2022, with the U.S. market expected to witness substantial growth. By 2030, the U.S. airport ground and cargo handling services sector is estimated to reach USD 23.35 billion, driven by rising regional air traffic and increasing demand for efficient ground operations.This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, โ€œ๐€๐ข๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ ๐จ ๐‡๐š๐ง๐๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ.โ€๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐š ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ข๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ ๐จ ๐‡๐š๐ง๐๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:โ€ข Dnata (UAE)โ€ข Menzies Aviation (Scotland)โ€ข Swissport International AG (Switzerland)โ€ข Havas Ground Handling Co. (Turkey)โ€ข ร‡elebi Ground Handling (Turkey)โ€ข Aviapartner Group (Belgium)โ€ข Worldwide Flight Services (France)โ€ข Fraport AG (Germany)โ€ข Airport Associates (Iceland)โ€ข Qatar Aviation Services (Qatar)โ€ข AirPart GmbH (Germany)๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:The airport ground and cargo handling services market is segmented based on services, airport type, infrastructure type, and region. By services, the market is categorized into passenger handling, baggage handling, cargo and mail handling, aircraft handling, ramp handling, and others. Based on airport type, the market is divided into domestic and international airports, each with distinct operational requirements. By infrastructure type, the market is classified into greenfield airports, which are newly developed facilities, and brownfield airports, which are existing airports undergoing expansion or modernization.Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada, while Europe includes major countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific region covers China, India, Japan, Australia, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The Rest of the World segment is divided into the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Each region's market is studied based on services, airport type, and infrastructure type, highlighting key growth drivers and regional trends.๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐š ๐๐ฎ๐จ๐ญ๐ž ๐๐จ๐ฐ:๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž & ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:Market Size Value in 2023: USD 39.91 BillionMarket Size Value in 2030: USD 81.83 BillionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 10.80% (2023-2030)Base Year: 2022Historical Data: 2019-2021Study Period: 2019-2030Number of Report Pages: 200๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž:The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide an estimated size of the market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:๐€๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‹๐จ๐ฐ-๐‚๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐จ๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐กIn recent times, the rapid growth of low-cost carriers due to global urbanization and increased economic activity, along with a rising demand for travel and tourism, is driving expansion in the airport ground and cargo handling services market. The surge in low-cost airlines is also leading to the development of low-cost airports and an increased demand for handling services. Additionally, the growth of the middle class in emerging economies is a key driver for increased passenger air traffic, particularly for regional travel, thus fueling domestic demand and overall market growth.๐€๐ฌ๐ค ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ญ๐จ ๐‹๐ž๐š๐ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐€๐ฏ๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒNorth America held the largest airport ground and cargo handling services market share in the base year. The market size in 2021 was the USD 11.37 billion. This growth is owing to the existence of most airports, the thrusting aviation industry, and augmented expenditure on airport modernization.During the forecast period, the European market is estimated to grow reasonably. This growth is owing to a development in air travel in the U.K., Germany, and France. Bolstering capitalization on the aviation sector will also spur market growth across Europe.Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Augmented international and domestic passenger transport is predicted to sustain market growth.๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž:๐€๐œ๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐กThe leading players of airport ground and cargo handling services constantly opt for efficient strategies to bolster their brand value as well as promote the global market growth. One such efficient strategy is acquiring competitive companies and further securing a profit for both the companies.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ:๐Ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ: Swissport International AG, a Switzerland-based airline services provider, supported Salam Air, Oman's airline, with cargo handling operations at Muscat International Airport. This marked the first-ever cargo flight operated by an Oman-based airline, with Swissport managing the handling services for this inaugural flight.๐ƒ๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced plans to invest in advanced ground support equipment (GSE) to enhance operational safety and efficiency. This transition aims to reduce damage-related costs and improve overall safety by incorporating inching and anti-collision technology. 