Airport Ground & Cargo Handling Services Market to Hit USD 81.83 Billion by 2030 | With 10.80% CAGR Growth

NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global airport ground and cargo handling services market was valued at USD 35.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand from USD 39.91 billion in 2023 to USD 81.83 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 10.80% during the forecast period. North America led the market with a 35.2% share in 2022, with the U.S. market expected to witness substantial growth. By 2030, the U.S. airport ground and cargo handling services sector is estimated to reach USD 23.35 billion, driven by rising regional air traffic and increasing demand for efficient ground operations.This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.”𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• Dnata (UAE)• Menzies Aviation (Scotland)• Swissport International AG (Switzerland)• Havas Ground Handling Co. (Turkey)• Çelebi Ground Handling (Turkey)• Aviapartner Group (Belgium)• Worldwide Flight Services (France)• Fraport AG (Germany)• Airport Associates (Iceland)• Qatar Aviation Services (Qatar)• AirPart GmbH (Germany)𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The airport ground and cargo handling services market is segmented based on services, airport type, infrastructure type, and region. By services, the market is categorized into passenger handling, baggage handling, cargo and mail handling, aircraft handling, ramp handling, and others. Based on airport type, the market is divided into domestic and international airports, each with distinct operational requirements. By infrastructure type, the market is classified into greenfield airports, which are newly developed facilities, and brownfield airports, which are existing airports undergoing expansion or modernization.Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada, while Europe includes major countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific region covers China, India, Japan, Australia, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The Rest of the World segment is divided into the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Each region's market is studied based on services, airport type, and infrastructure type, highlighting key growth drivers and regional trends.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰:𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 & 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Market Size Value in 2023: USD 39.91 BillionMarket Size Value in 2030: USD 81.83 BillionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 10.80% (2023-2030)Base Year: 2022Historical Data: 2019-2021Study Period: 2019-2030Number of Report Pages: 200𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞:The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide an estimated size of the market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:𝐀𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐰-𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡In recent times, the rapid growth of low-cost carriers due to global urbanization and increased economic activity, along with a rising demand for travel and tourism, is driving expansion in the airport ground and cargo handling services market. The surge in low-cost airlines is also leading to the development of low-cost airports and an increased demand for handling services. Additionally, the growth of the middle class in emerging economies is a key driver for increased passenger air traffic, particularly for regional travel, thus fueling domestic demand and overall market growth.𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲North America held the largest airport ground and cargo handling services market share in the base year. The market size in 2021 was the USD 11.37 billion. This growth is owing to the existence of most airports, the thrusting aviation industry, and augmented expenditure on airport modernization.During the forecast period, the European market is estimated to grow reasonably. This growth is owing to a development in air travel in the U.K., Germany, and France. Bolstering capitalization on the aviation sector will also spur market growth across Europe.Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Augmented international and domestic passenger transport is predicted to sustain market growth.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:𝐀𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡The leading players of airport ground and cargo handling services constantly opt for efficient strategies to bolster their brand value as well as promote the global market growth. One such efficient strategy is acquiring competitive companies and further securing a profit for both the companies.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: Swissport International AG, a Switzerland-based airline services provider, supported Salam Air, Oman's airline, with cargo handling operations at Muscat International Airport. 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: Swissport International AG, a Switzerland-based airline services provider, supported Salam Air, Oman's airline, with cargo handling operations at Muscat International Airport. This marked the first-ever cargo flight operated by an Oman-based airline, with Swissport managing the handling services for this inaugural flight.𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced plans to invest in advanced ground support equipment (GSE) to enhance operational safety and efficiency. This transition aims to reduce damage-related costs and improve overall safety by incorporating inching and anti-collision technology. The enhanced GSE improves docking accuracy, vehicle control, and minimizes risks associated with aircraft damage and personnel injuries.

