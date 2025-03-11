Joint press statements of Presidents of Azerbaijani and North Macedonia

AZERBAIJAN, March 11 - Statement by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Madam President,

Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen,

Madam President, I would like to once again sincerely welcome you to Azerbaijan. This is your second visit to Azerbaijan. I am very pleased that you were an active participant in the COP29 conference and contributed to the success of the conference.

During our meeting in November, I invited you to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, and I am delighted that you have accepted my invitation and are paying an official visit today. We are working extensively to develop our bilateral relations. I am glad that the political dialogue between our countries is assuming a dynamic nature. Our second meeting with Madam President in a short period of time is clear evidence of that. Additional measures should be taken to develop our political relations. Relevant state institutions should be in close contact, of course. At the same time, opportunities in the economic sphere and in the field of investment should be explored. Unfortunately, so far, we have not yet achieved great results in the trade and economic sphere. However, I do hope that we will also fill this gap after your official visit and through contacts between our delegations.

A positive sign in recent months has been the fact that the two countries have started cooperating in the energy sector. Azerbaijani gas has already reached the market of North Macedonia, which happened at the end of last year, and this year, Azerbaijan will regularly supply your market with natural gas. In the future, we can increase gas supplies to the required volume. We are working hard on commissioning new gas fields today. I should note that Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 12 countries, and geographically, our customers are located in Eurasia. Ten out of these 12 countries are European nations. Last year, Azerbaijan exported 25 billion cubic meters of gas to foreign markets. Of course, we produce more than this. We also meet local demand. However, expanding the scope and geographical reach of our gas exports is also on the agenda. Europe needs Azerbaijani gas. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between the European Union and Azerbaijan, signed in Baku about three years ago, is a clear manifestation of this. Today, Azerbaijani gas contributes to the energy security of many European countries, and we have always attached great importance to the requests of our European partners. In other words, bilateral cooperation in the energy sector is very important to us, and I do hope that this practical cooperation will pave the way for collaboration in other areas as well.

I remember you also getting acquainted with Azerbaijan’s cultural life during your last visit, and I am aware that there are similar events on your program tomorrow. We welcome and applaud this. There is also a great need for cooperation between our peoples in the humanitarian sphere. I am glad that you will also participate in the 12th Global Baku Forum. The Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, has been able to secure itself a prominent place on a global scale. Of course, your valuable ideas and recommendations will be of interest to everyone. You will also have the opportunity to meet with our students. Therefore, I express my gratitude to you.

You have extensive experience as a politician and statesperson. You have held high positions in international organizations and, at the same time, have been awarded the highest position in your country after going through different stages. Therefore, your valuable ideas may be of great interest to all of us.

Madam President, I would like to sincerely welcome you again. I am sure that your visit will be successful.

Statement by President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova

- Thank you very much.

Dear President Aliyev, dear representatives of the media, first of all, I am grateful for the opportunity to visit Baku, albeit only for a short time. As I told Mr. President, as a person who deeply believes in the power of cultural diplomacy, I really wanted to come here again. And yet, we have discussed some issues I was not aware of.

Your country established the first republic in the Muslim East, as well as the first opera and the first philharmonic society. This country is noted for its rich culture. As I said last time, on this visit, I will see museums I could not visit during my first trip. I would like to thank you for this opportunity.

The President has already said that if you meet with a person again in such a short time, then it is clear that there are good reasons for that. In my opinion, it is a fact that Azerbaijan is very active in international relations. During our last meeting, a climate conference was organized here. The next event will now be held, where key global challenges will be discussed. This is also a good opportunity because this year we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. I think it is good that this date coincides with this meeting.

Mr. President has already spoken about the European Union’s interest in a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is noted not only for its important location on the international geopolitical stage but also for the fact that it is becoming a very appealing partner in terms of natural gas and renewable energy, which small countries like ours need. Let me emphasize again what I said to Mr. President – we are waiting for a step forward and will sign a declaration or agreement on cooperation. This does not mean that we will receive assistance from Azerbaijan only in gas supplies; there will also be ample opportunities for economic cooperation.

I am looking at the Minister of Foreign Affairs here, and we will immediately put an end to the astonishing situation regarding the introduction of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports. I think this is not something that makes either North Macedonia or Azerbaijan proud, and taking this step will serve to bring the two peoples closer together. I do hope that we will continue to get to know the culture of Azerbaijan. In addition, we can achieve cooperation between our universities in the field of science.

Azerbaijan looks very beautiful even from an airplane, and when you get to know your country firsthand, it fascinates you. Therefore, tourism is also one of the areas where we can cooperate.

As we have already noted, no significant steps have been taken in the field of economy to date. Due to our geographical location, we are in the Balkans, in the center of Europe, at the crossroads of a number of routes. This is very important for any country that is open to Europe and the world.

I said this when I was in your country last time, and I want to reiterate it today – we can learn a lot from each other, and this visit will lay the foundation for deep friendship. I do not mean only the agreement with the State Oil Company. I believe that all agreements reached in the future will bring us even closer together.

The last idea I mentioned to Mr. President was that in the 21st century, it is shocking to see assumptions about the world order being put forward yet again. This vast region, including Ukraine, is at the heart of global events, and various parties want to have influence over this region. I do believe that Europe is opening its doors again and that we can continue our future cooperation thanks to your achievements.

Thank you for your warm hospitality and the opportunity to exchange views. I do hope that we can achieve even more robust cooperation in the coming years. I would like to specifically mention the Strategic Cooperation Agreement. Such an agreement has been signed with countries of the region, and I see no obstacles to signing a corresponding agreement with Azerbaijan.

Thank you for your attention.