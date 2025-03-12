Despite construction market challenges, Etex maintains strong 2024 performance while shaping the company for future growth

Find the full announcement here : https://etex.team/Fullyearresults2024

Etex delivered a solid performance in line with the company’s forecast while the construction market is still suffering from a drastic demand drop, particularly in Europe.

while the construction market is still suffering from a drastic demand drop, particularly in Europe. Revenue reached EUR 3.777 billion , a slight decrease of 0.8% in absolute value compared to 2023. Like-for-like it represents a decrease of 2.7%.

, a slight decrease of 0.8% in absolute value compared to 2023. Like-for-like it represents a decrease of 2.7%. Despite the significant decrease in demand, the REBITDA reached EUR 695 million (-2.4%) in absolute value thanks to proactive management of manufacturing capacity and stocks as well as costs containment. Like-for-like it represents a decrease of 5.1%.

in absolute value thanks to proactive management of manufacturing capacity and stocks as well as costs containment. Like-for-like it represents a decrease of 5.1%. The REBITDA margin reached 18.4% , in line with 2023 (18.7%).

, in line with 2023 (18.7%). The net recurring profit (Group share) stood at EUR 264 million (-2.9%), close to the 2023 results.

(-2.9%), close to the 2023 results. Stable financial debt at EUR 1.109 billion versus EUR 1.039 billion in 2023 while taking into account the acquisition of BGC’s plasterboard and fibre cement businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

versus EUR 1.039 billion in 2023 while taking into account the acquisition of BGC’s plasterboard and fibre cement businesses in Australia and New Zealand. Strong free cash flow generation before dividends, acquisitions and divestments of EUR 185 million .

before dividends, acquisitions and divestments of . Sustainability: significant progress on decarbonisation, recycling, waste and water.

In 2024, Etex continued to prepare for further growth, including with the commissioning of its new Bristol plasterboard plant in the UK, the most important capital expenditure ever for the company.

Gross dividend : proposal by the Board of Directors of EUR 1,03 per share, stable versus previous year.

: proposal by the Board of Directors of EUR 1,03 per share, stable versus previous year. Outlook for 2025 : market demand volatility is expected to remain for most of the year. Etex aims for a stable performance across all its businesses while investing in manufacturing facilities, advancing sustainability efforts, and actively pursuing strategic opportunities.

: market demand volatility is expected to remain for most of the year. Etex aims for a stable performance across all its businesses while investing in manufacturing facilities, advancing sustainability efforts, and actively pursuing strategic opportunities. Bernard Delvaux, CEO of Etex: “We successfully went through 2024 and emerged stronger for 2025. The demand for qualitative housing and living spaces remains extremely high - including for environmental and social reasons - and Etex is uniquely positioned to play an important role in providing sustainable and innovative construction solutions with our complementary products.”

