Australia Food Safety Testing Market Set to Surge to $593.2 Million by 2035 at a 9.1% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Australia food safety testing market was valued at $211.0 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $593.2 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2035.The growth of the Australia food safety testing market is driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding food safety and quality, stringent government regulations, and rising incidences of foodborne illnesses. The increasing frequency of food contamination incidents is a key factor fueling the growth of the food safety testing market. Outbreaks linked to pathogens like E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria have raised public awareness and concerns about food safety. For example, the Australian Institute of Food Safety (2022) reported approximately 4.1 million cases of food poisoning in Australia, leading to over 31,000 hospitalizations, 1 million doctor visits, and 86 deaths. These incidents present serious health risks and result in considerable economic losses for the food industry due to product recalls, legal issues, and brand reputation damage. On a global scale, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that 1 in 10 people suffer from foodborne illnesses each year, emphasizing the urgent need for rigorous food safety measures and testing. This growing demand for food safety testing is also driven by strict government regulations and standards aimed at preventing contamination and ensuring high food quality. As a result, there is an increasing need for accurate and reliable testing to confirm that food products are safe for consumption. However, challenges such as false positives and false negatives present significant obstacles to the food safety testing market in Australia. False positives, where contamination is mistakenly identified, can lead to unnecessary product recalls, financial losses, and reputational damage. A study by Christopher Snabes from the American Proficiency Institute (API) found that up to 5% of pathogen and Salmonella tests yield false positives. On the other hand, false negatives—where contamination goes undetected—occur in 9.1% of Campylobacter tests and 4.9% of Salmonella tests. These inaccuracies undermine trust in testing methods and impose extra costs on food producers, who must carry out further tests to verify results. The consequences of false negatives can be even more severe, leading to public health risks and potential legal issues. According to the University of Melbourne, foodborne illnesses affect around 4.1 million people in Australia each year due to undetected pathogens. These limitations of current testing technologies and methodologies create a significant barrier to the widespread adoption of food safety testing. Additionally, advancements in automation within the food processing industry are opening up new opportunities for the food safety testing market in Australia. The future of food safety testing will heavily rely on the integration of automation and artificial intelligence (AI). Automated systems streamline testing procedures, while AI can process large amounts of data to detect patterns and identify potential risks, improving the accuracy and effectiveness of food safety protocols. Machine learning algorithms are helping to predict contamination risks, enabling more proactive measures. Beyond traditional batch testing, continuous monitoring is gaining traction. This real-time approach, powered by sensors and IoT (Internet of Things) devices, enables constant tracking of factors like temperature, humidity, and contamination levels, ensuring immediate action can be taken when safety standards are compromised.These innovations in food safety testing are not only enhancing the industry's ability to protect public health but are also supporting more efficient and reliable food safety management throughout the supply chain. The Australia food safety testing market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, food tested, and region. By type, the market is categorized into pathogen, genetically modified organism (GMO), chemical and toxin, and others. As per the technology, the market is divided into agar culturing, PCR-based assay, immunoassay-based, and others. On the basis of food tested, the food safety testing market is fragmented into meat & meat product, seafood, dairy & dairy product, cereals, grains, & pulses, processed food, and others. The major players operating in the Australia food safety testing market include Intertek Group Plc, SGS SA, TUV SUD AG, ALS Limited, BioRad Laboratories, AsureQuality Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and DNV AS. 