Wolters Kluwer releases 2024 Annual Report

Alphen aan den Rijn — March 12, 2025 — Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information solutions, software, and services, today published its 2024 Annual Report.

The 2024 annual report is available as an ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) file and as a PDF file on the Wolters Kluwer website, www.wolterskluwer.com.

The report includes the company’s sustainability statements prepared in accordance with European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) the mandatory framework set by the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and provides an overview of the company’s expert solutions strategy.

Highlights of the 2024 sustainability statements include the results of our double materiality assessment and expanded disclosures. We discuss progress against scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions reduction targets, where we have raised our ambition to reach a 60% reduction by 2030 from a 2019 baseline, and the submission of our long-term (2050) target to become net-zero to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for validation. The statements include additional social disclosures, including the results of our first global pay equity analysis. The 2024 sustainability statements have been subject to limited assurance by our external auditor.

Wolters Kluwer will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on May 15, 2025. The AGM Agenda and all related materials will be made available in due course on the company’s website.



About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software, and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by global pandemics, such as COVID-19; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU).

Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

