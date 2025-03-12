PHILIPPINES, March 12 - Press Release

March 12, 2025 Sen. Raffy Exposes "Prison-like" Conditions of OFWs in Accommodation Houses As part of his role as the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers Chairperson, Senator Raffy Tulfo on March 10 conducted a surprise visit on several accommodation houses in Metro Manila that temporarily house Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) awaiting deployment abroad He made the move after receiving numerous complaints from OFWs regarding violations at these facilities. Tulfo was joined by officials from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), led by Mylette Andres, Officer-in-Charge Director III of the Licensing and Regulations Bureau, Licensing and Adjudications Services. *** The first stop of Tulfo's inspection was the accommodation house of Mondial Overseas Corporation Private Employment Agency in Quezon City. Upon arrival, Tulfo was shocked by the prison-like conditions inside, where more than 40 OFWs were crammed into a small four-bedroom house, with no double-deck beds in each room. Tulfo said he also observed that the restroom, lacked a shower, had a toilet bowl without a flush, and was missing a door for privacy. He immediately asked the owner of the accommodation, Roland Collado, whether he would allow his daughter to live in such conditions. Sen. Idol also noticed the lack of a fire extinguisher and fire exits, which are crucial in case of fire. Additionally, the first-aid kit was found to be empty. *** After inspecting Mondial, Tulfo proceeded to another accommodation house in Zamboanga, Quezon City, owned by Collado, which houses more than 40 OFWs as well. Like the first accommodation, he criticized the rooms, which also lacked double-deck beds, had inadequate ventilation, and no emergency exits. The water dispenser was empty, and a notice was posted on the refrigerator door prohibiting OFWs from cooling water or storing food. Tulfo suggested that at least three water dispensers with hot and cold water should be available, and emphasized that there should be a prayer room not only for Catholics but also for non-Catholic OFWs, a request immediately supported by a Muslim OFW staying there. Sen. Raffy also noted the presence of a sari-sari store inside the accommodation, which was also owned by Collado's family that's why he reminded Collado that OFWs should still be allowed the freedom to shop at outside stores or convenience stores. Tulfo emphasized that he did not want to shut down the accommodation, as many OFWs were living there, but gave Collado one month to comply with the guidelines from the DMW. Collado promised to take immediate action. *** Tulfo meanwhile expressed outrage upon seeing the horrifying conditions in four accommodation houses of MEJA International Manpower Agency Inc. in Paco, Manila, where OFWs were packed together like sardines. Worse, only one of these accommodations was registered with the DMW, according to Andres. The rooms were overcrowded, lacked proper ventilation, and had no electric fans. One OFW reported that they had to buy their own electric fans. The stairs in these accommodations were also without handrails, which Tulfo insisted needed immediate repair to prevent accidents. What was even more appalling, Tulfo said, was the absence of tables and chairs in these accomodtaions, thus forcing the OFWs to eat on the floor. Tulfo reprimanded the caretaker, Melanie Cabangon, for mistreating their clients, who he said are the reason they have jobs in the first place. Ultimately, Sen. Raffy tasked the DMW to monitor and ensure that the owner of these accommodations comply with all the agency's guidelines in order to continue operating. Sen. Raffy, inexpose ang 'mala-presong' sitwasyon ng OFW sa accommodation houses Matapos mag-inspeksyon ni Sen. Raffy Tulfo sa Migrant Workers Offices and agency shelters sa Dubai at Riyadh bilang Senate Committee on Migrant Workers Chairperson, binulaga naman niya ang ilang accommodation houses sa Metro Manila na pansamantalang tinutuluyan ng mga OFW habang hinihintay nila ang kanilang deployment abroad. Nakarating kay Sen. Idol ang mga reklamo ng OFWs na tadtad daw ng violations ang mga ito. Kasama ni Sen. Tulfo sa surprise inspection ang mga kawani ng Department of Migrant Workers na pinangungunahan ni Mylette Andres, ang OIC Director III ng Licensing and Regulations Bureau, Licensing and Adjudications Services. *** Unang nagtungo si Sen. Tulfo sa accommodation house ng Mondial Overseas Corporation Private Employment Agency sa Quezon City. Dito bumungad kay Idol ang mala-presong sitwasyon sa loob kung saan nagsisiksikan ang mahigit 40 OFWs sa isang maliit na four-bedroom house na wala man lang mga double-deck na higaan ang bawat kwarto. Napansin din ni Sen. Idol na dugyot ang kubeta nito at walang shower, walang flush ang toilet bowl at wala rin itong pinto para magka-privacy ang mga gagamit ng CR. Kaya agad niyang tinanong ang may-ari ng accommodation na si Roland Collado, kung ganito ba ang tirahan ng kanyang anak na babae ay papayag siya?! Sinita din ni Sen. Raffy ang kawalan ng fire extinguisher at fire exit ng nasabing accomodation na mahalaga sakaling magkaroon ng sunog. Kapansin-pansin din na walang laman ang kanilang first-aid kit. *** Matapos inspeksyunin ang Mondial, dumeretso naman si Sen. Raffy sa accommodation house ng IRekrut Manpower, Inc. sa Zamboanga, QC na pagmamay-ari rin ni Collado at tinutuluyan din ng mahigit 40 OFWs. Tulad ng naunang accommodation, sinita rin ni Sen. Idol ang mga mga kwarto dito na walang double-deck beds, walang maayos na ventilation at walang emergency exits sa bintana. Wala ring lamang tubig ang water dispenser dito. At ang masaklap, nakapaskil sa pinto ng refrigerator na bawal magpalamig ng tubig o maglagay ng pagkain doon ang mga OFW. Kaya sinabi ni Sen. Idol na dapat ay mayroon silang kahit tatlong water dispenser na laging may hot and cold water na available. Dagdag pa ni Sen. Raffy, dapat ay mayroong prayer room sa accommodation hindi lamang sa mga Katoliko pero para rin sa mga non-Catholics na sinang-ayunan agad ng isang muslim OFW na nakatira rito. Nakita rin ni Sen. Tulfo ang sari-sari store sa loob ng accommodation na pagmamay-ari rin ng pamilya ni Collado kaya pinaalalahanan niya ito na dapat ay may kalayaan pa rin ang mga OFW na naninirahan sa accommodation na bumili sa mga tindahan o convenience store sa labas. Binigyang-diin ni Sen. Idol na hindi niya gustong maipasara ang nasabing accommodation lalo pa at maraming OFW ang naninirahan dito. Kaya binigyan niya si Collado ng hanggang isang buwan para magcomply sa guidelines na ibibigay ng DMW. Nangako si Collado na aaksyunan agad nila ito. *** Nanggalaiti naman si Sen. Idol nang makita niya ang kahindik-hindik na sitwasyon sa apat na accommodation houses ng MEJA International Manpower Agency Inc. sa Paco, Manila kung saan pinagsiksikan na parang sardinas ang mga OFW doon. Ang matindi, isa lang sa mga accommodation na ito ang registered sa DMW ayon kay Andres. Overcrowded din ang mga kwarto dito at walang sapat na ventilation at electric fan. Ayon pa sa isang OFW doon, kanya-kanya raw sila ng bili ng mga electric fan! Kapansin-pansin din ang mga hagdanan dito na walang mga hawakan kaya sinabi ni Idol na ipaayos ito para hindi madisgrasya ang mga OFW na naroroon. Ang masaklap, wala ring mga lamesa at upuan sa mga nasabing accommodation kaya kumakain lamang ang mga kawawang OFW sa lapag, dahilan para masermunan ni Sen. Idol ang caretaker na si Melanie Cabangon dahil kinakawawa nila ang mga kliyente nila na dahilan kung bakit sila may trabaho. Sa huli ay inatasan ni Idol Raffy ang DMW na i-monitor at siguruhing magco-comply ang may-ari ng accommodation na ito sa lahat ng guidelines ng ahensya upang mapayagan pang patuloy na mag-operate.

