Lantronix to Showcase Embedded Compute, Industrial IoT and Out-of-Band Solutions at Embedded Tech India Expo

IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity for IoT solutions enabling Edge Intelligence, today announced that it will showcase its leading-edge embedded compute, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and out-of-band management solutions at Embedded Tech India Expo, co-located with Convergence India Expo, being held March 19–21, 2025, in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, India. Lantronix will display at booth #C248 in Hall 3 (Embedded Compute section).

“Our presence at the Embedded Tech India Expo reinforces our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that support India's evolving technology landscape and its rapidly growing sectors in Smart Cities, Enterprise and Transportation,” said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer at Lantronix. “A global technology leader, Lantronix is committed to delivering reliable, robust and value-based solutions in India and beyond.”

Making their India debut are Lantronix's new NetComm routers, which join its award-winning embedded compute, Industrial IoT and out-of-band management solutions:

Industrial IoT Solutions

Lantronix will showcase its full portfolio of routers, modems, IIoT cellular gateways and telematic devices, including:

Gateways and Routers:

NEW! NTC-220 Series robust and cost-effective 4G LTE IIoT router, which supports 4G LTE Category 1 and is ideal for use-case scenarios requiring reliable, yet highly secure connectivity.



Telematic Devices:

FOX4 ​compact, all-in-one cellular telematic gateway with powerful edge intelligence, advanced encryption and ability to collect vehicle data.

​compact, all-in-one cellular telematic gateway with powerful edge intelligence, advanced encryption and ability to collect vehicle data. Bolero40​ Series IP68-rated telematics device with GNSS to meet the asset tracking market’s environment, and mechanical and electrical requirements.

Lantronix Telematic Devices come pre-configured with Percepxion™ cloud-based IoT Edge management solution.

Embedded Compute Solutions​

Open-Q™ 4200 and Open-Q™ 2200 Series System-in-Package (SIP) cost-effective embedded solutions that deliver powerful performance, vivid graphics, dynamic camera capabilities, and a broad range of connectivity options.



Out-of-Band Solutions

NEW! LM4 console servers, delivering AI-driven out-of-band management to IDF and small sites, ​including access, monitoring and control of network infrastructure that operates whether the network is up or down.



For free registration to the Embedded Tech India Expo, click here.

