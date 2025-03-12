Indus Hospital & Health Network Expands Community Engagement & Fundraising in Ramazan

KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Ramazan progresses, Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) is expanding its campaign beyond awareness to foster active community participation and fundraising efforts. The second phase of the Ramazan Campaign 2025 focuses on mobilizing individuals, businesses, and organizations to join hands in ensuring free, high-quality healthcare for the underserved.Throughout these days, IHHN is rolling out community-driven programs, digital engagement activities, and on-ground initiatives designed to bring people together in the spirit of giving. The campaign is leveraging social media, traditional media, and digital platforms to amplify its message and encourage people to contribute their Zakat and Sadaqah.Why Donations Matter?• Every Zakat and Sadaqah contribution directly funds life-saving treatments, emergency care, surgeries, and essential medical procedures for those who cannot afford healthcare.• The network currently treats over 500,000 patients every month, making it one of the largest free-of-cost healthcare providers in the country.• IHHN provides completely free healthcare services to patients across Pakistan, through its network of 12 hospitals, 6 telehealth centers, 4 blood banks, 3 physical rehabilitation centers, and over 100 primary care sites.• By donating, individuals and businesses become part of a movement that transforms lives through accessible and quality medical care.The impact of these contributions extends far beyond Ramazan, ensuring that healthcare remains available year-round. Those looking to make a meaningful difference can donate directly through IHHN’s official donation portal at https://indushospital.org.pk/our-request/ To learn more about upcoming fundraising initiatives and community engagement activities, visit https://indushospital.org.pk/impact/

