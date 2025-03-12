Indus Hospital & Health Network Launches Ramazan Campaign 2025 to Promote Health & Generosity

KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) has launched its Ramazan Campaign 2025, dedicated to raising awareness about health, well-being, and the spirit of giving during the holy month. With millions observing fasts, the campaign emphasizes safe fasting practices, proper nutrition, and the impact of charitable contributions on healthcare accessibility IHHN shares expert-backed guidelines on fasting with existing medical conditions, the importance of hydration, balanced meal planning, and managing energy levels throughout the day. The campaign aims to equip individuals with essential knowledge to observe Ramazan healthily and responsibly.Beyond fasting health tips, the campaign highlights the significance of collective generosity. Ramazan is a time for giving, and IHHN encourages individuals to extend their support to patients who rely on free medical services. The current campaign aims to raise 5 billion PKR, helping sustain IHHN’s mission of providing free and quality healthcare to those in need.For more details on fasting guidelines, maintaining health during Ramazan, and ways to contribute, visit https://indushospital.org.pk/impact/newsroom/ihhn-launches-ramazan-campaign-2025

