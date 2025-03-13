Tabbeau Place Unveils Groundbreaking New Fragrances, Redefining Luxury Perfumery

Innovative ingredients and artisanal craftsmanship define Tabbeau Place’s latest fragrances

WHEELING, IL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tabbeau Place , the Black and women-owned luxury fragrance house known for its artistry in scent creation, proudly announces the launch of three innovative fragrances—Stamen Blues, Pistachio Éclat, and Matcha Rush. With this expansion, Tabbeau Place continues to push the boundaries of perfumery, offering olfactory experiences that are as unique as they are unforgettable."Luxury isn’t loud; it’s felt. A whisper of scent can leave the deepest impression," says Onyi Ifeguni, founder and creative force behind Tabbeau Place. "We believe fragrance should be more than a scent—it should be an experience that lingers, transforms, and becomes uniquely yours."A FIRST IN PERFUMERY: STAMEN BLUES AND THE KOLANUT EXPERIENCEStamen Blues makes history as the first luxury fragrance to incorporate kolanut as a featured note, a significant milestone in Black-owned perfumery. This bold composition pays homage to cultural heritage while delivering a deeply evocative scent. With an interplay of floral and earthy undertones, Stamen Blues is a tribute to tradition and innovation—offering a rich, expressive journey through scent.PISTACHO ÉCLAT: THE GOURMAND FRAGRANCE EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUTPistachio Éclat is a masterpiece of gourmand perfumery, capturing the creamy, nutty essence of pistachio with astonishing realism. Its velvety warmth and indulgent depth make it a standout in the niche fragrance world, offering an unparalleled sensory experience. Designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life, Pistachio Éclat envelops the wearer in a luxurious, mouthwatering embrace.MATCHA RUSH: UPLIFTING, SOOTHING, AND UNAPOLOGETICALLY UNIQUMatcha Rush is an invitation to serenity and renewal, blending the vibrant freshness of matcha with a tranquil aromatic profile. Whether worn as a morning pick-me-up or an evening wind-down, this fragrance embodies the perfect balance of energy and relaxation. Designed for fragrance connoisseurs who seek sophistication in every spritz, Matcha Rush is a sensory escape unlike any other.CRAFTSMANSHIP, ARTISTRY, AND THE TABBEAU VISIONEach Tabbeau Place fragrance is crafted in small batches using naturally derived, non-toxic, and paraben-free ingredients. The brand prides itself on an artisanal approach, ensuring every bottle reflects the highest standards of quality and creativity."True perfumery is storytelling without words—each note, a chapter; each bottle, a journey," says Ifeguni. "With these new launches, we continue our mission to create fragrances that resonate deeply, evoking emotion, identity, and artistry."A NICHE LUXURY BRAND FOR DISCERNING FRAGRANCE LOVERSWith this expansion, Tabbeau Place solidifies its reputation as a premier niche fragrance house catering to those who seek originality, depth, and sophistication in their scents. The brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and exclusivity ensures that each fragrance is not just worn but experienced.AVAILABILITY AND RETAIL EXPANSIONStamen Blues, Pistachio Éclat, and Matcha Rush will be available in 50ml and 100ml sizes, along with 10ml travel-friendly editions. Customers can explore these scents through the brand’s discovery sets, allowing them to find their perfect match. Tabbeau Place continues to expand its presence in high-end boutiques and online luxury retailers, bringing its visionary approach to perfumery to a global audience.For more information on the new fragrances or to shop the collection, visit www.tabbeauplace.com ABOUT TABBEAU PLACEFounded by Onyi Ifeguni, Tabbeau Place is a Black and women-owned luxury fragrance brand dedicated to crafting unique, high-quality scents that blend natural ingredients with artistic storytelling. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Tabbeau Place is redefining the world of niche perfumery, one scent at a time.

