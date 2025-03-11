Expanded sleep apnea program to benefit low-income Islanders

CANADA, March 11 - The provincial government is providing funding to LungNSPEI to upgrade equipment and expand its Sleep Apnea Refurbishment Program to help low-income Islanders with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Through the Health Innovation Fund, $50,000 will support this initiative aimed at providing life-changing medical equipment. Obstructive sleep apnea affects about 10,000 Islanders, and an estimated 3,000+ people are uninsured or underinsured for the cost of the equipment.

“Without treatment, OSA can lead to serious health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and depression,” said Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness. “Also, many patients require machine therapy before they can be discharged from hospital, leading to prolonged hospital stays and increased healthcare costs.”

LungNSPEI will use the funds to purchase new CPAP and BiPAP machines to meet urgent demand. They will also expand their refurbishment program to restore and redistribute donated equipment. All machines will be distributed to low-income Islanders to help eliminate the program’s long waitlist.

The overall goals are to:

Eliminate the program wait list by end of April 2025.

Establish an inventory that ensures machines are available to hospital patients, enabling earlier discharges and freeing up hospital beds.

Establish new partnerships across Canada to increase machine donations for Islanders.

Launch a social media campaign encouraging Canadians to donate CPAP and BiPAP machines (facilitated through printable mailing labels).

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from the Government of PEI’s Health Innovation Fund for our Sleep Apnea Refurbishment Program. By increasing access to these crucial devices, we can improve the health and quality of life for those living with sleep apnea, while reducing strain on healthcare resources. This grant enables us to continue making a meaningful difference in our community,” said Julia Hartley, PEI Director of Operations, LungNSPEI.

This initiative is one of several supported by the PEI Health Innovation Fund, which continues to invest in transformative projects that enhance the health and well-being of Islanders. The fund is a partnership between the Department of Health and Wellness, Health PEI and Innovation PEI. It was established to support projects that improve healthcare delivery in PEI through creative and sustainable approaches.

Visit 2024-25 Health Innovation Fund for more information about the fund.

