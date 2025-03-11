Lung Cancer Screening Market Set to Surge to $1.85 Billion by 2031 at a 7.7% CAGR

Lung Cancer Screening Market Research Report2

The lung cancer screening market was valued at $879.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1,853.04 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global lung cancer screening market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing awareness, and a rising prevalence of lung cancer. According to Allied Market Research, the lung cancer screening market was valued at $879.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1,853.04 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Lung Cancer Screening Market Growth Factors

Several factors contribute to the growth of the lung cancer screening market:

1. Technological Advancements: Innovations in screening methods, particularly the adoption of low-dose computed tomography (LDCT), have improved early detection rates of lung cancer. LDCT is more effective in identifying early-stage lung cancers compared to traditional chest X-rays, leading to increased adoption among healthcare providers.

2. Increasing Prevalence of Lung Cancer: The rising incidence of lung cancer globally necessitates effective screening programs. Early detection through screening significantly enhances treatment outcomes and survival rates.3. Growing Smoking Population: The continued prevalence of smoking and tobacco consumption contributes to the increasing number of lung cancer cases, thereby driving the demand for screening services.4. Public Awareness and Initiatives: Collaborations between healthcare organizations and institutions aim to raise awareness about the importance of early lung cancer detection, encouraging more individuals to participate in screening programs.

Lung Cancer Screening Market Segmentation

The lung cancer screening market is segmented based on type, age group, and end user.

By Type:
• Low-Dose Computed Tomography (LDCT): This segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to its accuracy and effectiveness in early detection.
• Chest X-Ray: While more widely available, chest X-rays are less sensitive than LDCT in detecting early-stage lung cancers.

By Age Group:
• 50 and Older: This demographic is at a higher risk for developing lung cancer, especially among long-term smokers, making them the primary target for screening programs.
• Below 50: Individuals in this age group with specific risk factors, such as a family history of lung cancer or exposure to carcinogens, may also be considered for screening.

By End User:
• Diagnostic Centers: This segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to the increase in patient screenings and the rise in the number of diagnostic centers.
• Hospitals: Hospitals play a crucial role in providing comprehensive lung cancer screening services, including diagnostic imaging and follow-up care. Regional Insights

• North America: The region was dominant in terms of revenue in 2021, attributed to increased awareness regarding early-stage lung cancer screening benefits and the adoption of new solutions and devices for screening.
• Europe: The second-largest contributor in 2021, owing to the rise in prevalence of lung cancer and increased patient screenings.

Key Players in the Lung Cancer Screening Market

Several key players are actively contributing to the advancement of the lung cancer screening market:

• Canon Medical Systems
• Eon Health
• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Medtronic Plc
• Microsoft Corporation (Nuance Communications, Inc.)
• Penrad Technologies Inc.
• Miltenyi Biotec
• Volpara Solutions Limited
• General Electric

The lung cancer screening market is poised for continued growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing awareness, and supportive healthcare policies. Early detection through effective screening programs remains a critical component in reducing lung cancer mortality rates and improving patient outcomes. As key players continue to innovate and collaborate, the accessibility and effectiveness of lung cancer screening are expected to enhance, benefiting populations worldwide.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia. 