New Showroom in Albany NY Capital Region Expands Mobility City Holdings, Inc, Reach in the Empire State

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Owner Jeff Hutton, Mobility City of Albany NY completes training Diane & Vinny Baratta congratulate Owner Jeff Hutton on the purchase of Albany territory Mobility City of Albany Storefront located at: 1770 Central Avenue, Albany, NY 12205, 518-535-3604 Mobility City of Albany has a variety of mobility products Inside the showroom

Karen & Jeff Hutton and Debbie & Michael Della Villa, have opened a Mobility City franchise to help people improve their quality of life in the Albany NY Metro

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings Inc. , the premier retail network in the wheelchair, power chair, mobility scooter, and recliner lift chair markets, announced today that its Mobility City of Albany NY location opened its showroom March 11, 2025. Residents in need of mobility products and services can visit the showroom for equipment repair, rental, and sales. Or, if homebound, can have a mobile technician come to their home for onsite service in a truck equipped as a workshop on wheels.Owner Jeff Hutton said, "We will celebrate our showroom Grand Opening with a Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and an Open House both scheduled for April 7, 2025. In the meantime, we invite our Capital Region neighbors to drop in to experience our top notch selection of mobility equipment."Mobility City Holdings CEO, Diane Baratta commented, "The Albany NY Franchise is our second location in the Empire State joining Mobility City of Westchester. We now service residents in two of the state's metros with mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales, further helping to improve the quality of life of more mobility impaired persons."Karen & Jeff said, "After witnessing our loved ones struggle with mobility challenges, we experienced firsthand how difficult it was to find trustworthy, high-quality durable medical equipment in the Capital Region of Albany, NY. The search for reliable products and services was frustrating, time-consuming, and often led to dead ends. This struggle inspired us to take action—not just for our family, but for others in our community facing the same challenges."Debbie & Michael added, " Our mission is simple: to make it easier for individuals with mobility limitations to access the essential equipment they need to maintain their independence and enjoy life’s precious moments. Whether it’s attending family gatherings, running daily errands, or simply feeling more comfortable at home, we want to remove the barriers that stand in their way."Mobility City Holdings Inc COO, Vincent Baratta, said,"We are thrilled to open our newest franchise in Albany NY Capital Region and to have owners Karen, Jeff, Debbie & Michael join the Mobility City network. Their experience in business management makes them the perfect fit to bring mobility equipment repair, rental and sales to people in the Empire State."About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories and continues to expand its network nationally with 12 showrooms opening this summer in top markets in the US. Awarded an "Exemplary Provider" rating by the HME Compliance Team, Mobility City continues to expand its network nationally with 90 showrooms opened and committed in top markets across the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps.With over 40 years of experience in the home care equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com

Mobility City business explained in 30 Seconds

